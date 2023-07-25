Evoke Pharma and EVERSANA Announce Abstract Selection for Plenary Oral Presentation at The American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2023 Annual Meeting

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., and CHICAGO, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases with an emphasis on GIMOTI® (metoclopramide) nasal spray, and EVERSANA™, a leading provider of global commercial services to the life science industry, today announced that its abstract entitled “Superiority of Nasal Spray Compared to Orally Administered Metoclopramide in Reducing Healthcare Costs in Treating Diabetic Gastroparesis Patients” will be presented, as an oral plenary presentation, at the American College of Gastroenterology annual meeting taking place in Vancouver, BC, Canada from October 20-25, 2023.



During the meeting, the authors of the abstract, including Drs. Richard Mccallum (Texas Tech University-El Paso), Michael Cline (Cleveland Clinic) and David Kunkel (University of California, San Diego) will review data that demonstrated tangible and quantifiable benefits of Evoke’s flagship product, GIMOTI, to reduce healthcare costs.

GIMOTI is the only FDA-approved novel nasal formulation of metoclopramide commercially available and specifically designed to deliver a non-oral dose of metoclopramide for the relief of symptoms in adults with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis (DGP). Evoke developed Gimoti as a nasal spray to specifically by-pass erratic absorption issues that DGP patients often suffer with medications that are in tablet or pill form. Recent Real World Outcomes data, presented at DDW in May, demonstrated Gimoti significantly reduced healthcare resource utilization (i.e., ER visits or hospitalizations) compared to oral metoclopramide. This new data builds off those findings and explore the potential to reduce the cost of care for patients with DGP.

“The ACG is the preeminent professional organization that champions the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of digestive disorders, including DGP. As such, the ACG annual meeting brings together the most revered minds in gastroenterology and experts in clinical care to guide the delivery of the highest quality, compassionate, and evidence-based patient care. We are thrilled and honored to present compelling data related to cost savings from prescribing GIMOTI compared to the current standard of care,” said David A. Gonyer, R.Ph., Chief Executive Officer of Evoke Pharma. “This data continues to affirm our belief that nasal metoclopramide is the future for treating diabetic gastroparesis – a disease that approximately 2-3 million patients in the US alone seek for treatment.”

“This year’s presentation on GIMOTI at ACG 2023 is particularly exciting as it significantly impacts our commercial efforts to get the therapy in the hands of those that need it most,” commented Chris Quesenberry, Chief Commercial Officer for GIMOTI at EVERSANA. “Patients and healthcare providers deserve optimal alternatives to treating and managing diabetic gastroparesis and we believe this event will serve as a great platform to bring the professional GI community’s attention to the merits of Evoke’s product.”

Details of the abstract as follows:

Title: Superiority of Nasal Spray Compared to Orally Administered Metoclopramide in Reducing Healthcare Costs in Treating Diabetic Gastroparesis Patients

Presentation Number: 67

Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, October 25 8:50 A.M. PDT

Location: Vancouver Convention Centre (West Building)

About Evoke Pharma, Inc.

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The company developed, commercialized and markets GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults. Diabetic gastroparesis is a GI disorder affecting millions of patients worldwide, in which the stomach takes too long to empty its contents resulting in serious GI symptoms as well as other systemic complications. The gastric delay caused by gastroparesis can compromise absorption of orally administered medications. Prior to FDA approval to commercially market GIMOTI, metoclopramide was only available in oral and injectable formulations and remains the only drug currently approved in the United States to treat gastroparesis.

About EVERSANA

EVERSANA® is a leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company’s integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

