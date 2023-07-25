Global Data Center Market Size to Reach US$ 682 Billion By 2028: Latest Market Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Data Center Market is estimated at a market value of US$ 172 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 25.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2028, analysis by RationalStat
The tremendous digital revolution taking place across industries drives the need for reliable and scalable data center infrastructure. Data centers are required to analyze and store enormous volumes of data as a result of businesses adopting cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.
Market Scope and Report Overview
According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global data center market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including operating model, ownership, organization, end user and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.
Market intelligence for the global data center market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (‘000 units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global data center market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Macroeconomic Scenario and the Impact of COVID-19 on Regional Economic Sentiment
In the latest RationalStat analysis, geopolitical conflicts and inflation are the cited economic risks, while concerns about the volatility across energy sectors prevail in Europe and other parts of the world. Some of the potential risks to the economic growth in the leading regions, including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and other developing regions, are inflation, volatile energy prices, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical instability, labor shortages, rising interest rates, and COVID-19 pandemic.
The global economy experienced heavy headwinds, throughout 2019-2021, as some countries witnessed subdued growth, while other countries continued to grapple with economic slowdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has levied undue pressure across the majority of industries globally and has caused a major economic crisis in the US, India, Italy, the UK, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and many others. Besides, the exit of the UK from the European Union earlier in 2020 and the Russo-Ukraine war in 2022 exacerbated the ever-heightened global uncertainty.
In addition to this, the global economic growth slowed in 2022 to 3.3%, weaker than expected at the end of 2021, mainly weighed down by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the associated cost-of-living crisis in many countries. However, improvement in economic activities during the forecast period is expected. Growth is projected to remain at lower rates in 2023 and 2024, at 2.6% and 2.9% respectively.
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the global data center market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global data center market include,
- In July 2023: MTN Group introduced the Advanced Data Analytics Management (ADAM) Platform to revolutionize the way that data is collected, analyzed, and utilized within the company.
- The ADAM Platform aims to improve consumer experiences by identifying their preferences in almost real-time and personalizing interactions.
Some of the prominent players that contribute significantly to the global data center market growth include Teraco, Vantage, Telkom’s BCX, MTN Business, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, NTT Communications, Tata Communications, Dimension Data, Equinix, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Innovex, Melrose Data Centers, OVHcloud, Alphabet Inc, Digital Realty, Equinix Inc, IBM Corporation among others.
RationalStat has segmented the global data center market based on operating model, ownership, organization, end user, and region
- Global Data Center Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units), and Market Share (2023-2028) Analysis by Operating Model
- Captive
- Enterprise
- Edge
- Colocation
- Retail
- Wholesale
- Hyperscale
- Global Data Center Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units), and Market Share (2023-2028) Analysis by Ownership
- Owned
- Leased
- Third-party
- Global Data Center Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units), and Market Share (2023-2028) Analysis by Organization
- Private/SMEs/MNCs
- Government/Public Entities
- Global Data Center Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units), and Market Share (2023-2028) Analysis by End User
- IT & Telecom
- BFSI
- Media and Entertainment
- Government
- Energy & Utilities
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Automotive & Transportation
- Logistics
- Leading Companies and Market Players
- Teraco
- Vantage
- Telkom’s BCX
- MTN Business
- Amazon
- Microsoft
- NTT Communications
- Tata Communications
- Dimension Data
- Equinix
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Innovex
- Melrose Data Centers
- OVHcloud
- Alphabet Inc
- Digital Realty
- Equinix Inc
- IBM Corporation
Key Questions Answered in the Data Center Report:
- What will be the market value of the global data center market by 2028?
- What is the market size of the global data center market?
- What are the market drivers of the global data center market?
- What are the key trends in the global data center market?
- Which is the leading region in the global data center market?
- What are the major companies operating in the global data center market?
- What are the market shares by key segments in the global data center market?
