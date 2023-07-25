New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Feed Carbohydrase Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479976/?utm_source=GNW

The global feed carbohydrase market is expected to grow from $3.16 billion in 2022 to $3.40 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions and affecting many markets across the globe. The feed carbohydrase market is expected to reach $4.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.0%.



The feed carbohydrase market consists of sales of beta-amylase, xylanase, beta-glucanase, mannanase, galactosidase, amyloglucosidase, and pullulanase.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Feed carbohydrases refer to a group of enzymes that are added to animal feed to improve nutrient availability and digestibility of the feed components.These enzymes can be derived from different sources, including microorganisms, plants, and animals.



The addition of enzymes to animal feed can improve the breakdown of these complex feed components and release more nutrients for absorption and utilization by the animal.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the feed carbohydrase market in 2022. The regions covered in the feed carbohydrase market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products in feed carbohydrase are amylase, cellulose, pectinase, and lactase.Amylase is an enzyme that catalyzes the breakdown of starch and glycogen into smaller glucose units.



It includes different sources, such as microorganisms, animals, and plants, and comes in liquid and dry forms. These are used for several applications, including poultry, ruminants, swine, and others.



The rising meat consumption is expected to propel the growth of the feed carbohydrase market going forward.Meat consumption refers to the amount of meat that is consumed by humans for food.



This includes meat from various sources, such as beef, pork, poultry, and fish.Feed carbohydrases are used in meat production to improve the nutritional value and digestibility of animal feed.



By breaking down complex carbohydrates in the feed into simpler sugars that can be more easily absorbed and digested by the animal.Therefore, these factors boost the feed carbohydrase market.



For instance, in March 2021, according to the reports shared by the Humane League., a US-based nonprofit organization, over 30 million metric tons of meat was produced annually in the US, an increase of 184 percent. Furthermore, according to Sentient Media., a US-based nonprofit news organization, in 2020, each American consumed 96.4 pounds of broiler chicken, and by 2030, Americans are anticipated to consume 101.1 pounds of broiler chicken per person. Therefore, rising meat consumption is driving the feed carbohydrase market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the feed carbohydrase market going forward.Major companies operating in the feed carbohydrase market are developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2021, BASF SE., a Germany-based chemicals company, launched Natupulse TS for animal feed, which is a non-starch polysaccharide (NSP) enzyme. This innovative enzyme product enhances nutrient digestion and increases the sustainability and cost-effectiveness of feed. It makes it easier for animals to digest and absorb nutrients. This leads to improved feed efficiency, which can help reduce feed costs and improve animal productivity. Additionally, Natupulse TS can help improve gut health by reducing the amount of undigested carbohydrates in the animal’s digestive system. This can help reduce the risk of digestive disorders and improve overall animal health and well-being.



In January 2023, Novus International Inc., a US-based animal health and nutrition company acquired Agrivida Inc. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Novus International Inc. aimed to develop new feed additives and accelerate the deployment of new animal health and nutrition solutions. Agrivida Inc. is a US-based biotechnology company that produces feed carbohydrase, phytase, and glucanase for animals.



The feed carbohydrase market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides feed carbohydrase market statistics, including feed carbohydrase industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a feed carbohydrase market share, detailed feed carbohydrase market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the feed carbohydrase industry. This feed carbohydrase market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

