Frozen Food Market Set to Soar Past USD 432.55 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Frozen Food market , plant-based and vegan frozen food options gaining popularity, driven by the increasing number of consumers adopting vegetarian and vegan diets, a focus on clean label and natural ingredients, with consumers seeking products free from artificial additives and preservatives, the emergence of premium and gourmet frozen food offerings, appealing to consumers looking for restaurant-quality meals at home, the introduction of innovative and exotic flavor profiles, catering to adventurous taste preferences and diverse culinary experiences, sustainable packaging solutions becoming more prevalent, as consumers seek environmentally friendly options and companies aim to reduce their carbon footprint, the growth of online frozen food delivery services, making it more convenient for consumers to access a wider range of frozen products, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Frozen food is food that has been preserved by freezing. This process slows down the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms, which helps to keep the food fresh for longer. Frozen food can be a convenient and healthy option for meals, snacks, and desserts. It is also a good way to preserve fruits and vegetables during the off-season.

Nestle SA

Nomad Foods Ltd

General Mills Inc

Unilever Plc

Tyson Foods Inc

Kellogg Company

McCain Foods Limited

The Kraft Heinz Company

Associated British Foods plc

Ajinomoto Co., Inc

Conagra Brands, Inc

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V

Cargill, Incorporated

Lantmannen Unibake International

Europastry S.A.

JBS S.A.

Kidfresh

Aryzta AG

Kuppies

Frozen Ready Meals Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Frozen ready meals dominated the global online market as they offer convenience to consumers who have busy lifestyles and limited time for meal preparation. Frozen ready meals provide quick and easy solutions for those seeking convenient and ready-to-eat options without compromising on taste.

Household is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the household is the leading segment due to the increasing convenience to busy households as it eliminates the need for extensive meal preparation. Consumers can easily store frozen food items and quickly cook them whenever needed, saving time and effort.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Advanced Freezing Technologies

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on advanced freezing technologies. Well-developed distribution networks and cold chain logistics support the efficient supply and availability of frozen food products in these regions.

In July 2023, Seviroli Foods, a privately held food company, acquired GoodFood Holdings, a frozen pasta manufacturer. The acquisition will allow Seviroli Foods to expand its frozen food portfolio and reach new customers.

In July 2023, US Foods, a foodservice distributor, announced plans to acquire Renzi Foodservice, a family-owned foodservice distributor. The acquisition will allow US Foods to expand its reach in central upstate New York and expand its private label offerings.

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

