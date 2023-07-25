Neovolta (NEOV) Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Withstand Record-Setting Heat in Southwest United States as Homeowners Brace for Potential Heat-Related Power Disruptions

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) – NeoVolta Inc., manufacturer of Smart Energy Storage Solutions, announced today that its battery and inverter products have met this country’s intense heat wave across the southwestern United States with perfect performance, as reports continue that the nation’s power grid could be susceptible to outages this summer.

“Neovolta’s NV14 battery and inverter is rated to perform up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit, and while we aren’t seeing anything that high, our recent July 4th holiday went down as the nation’s hottest day on record,” said Brent Willson, CEO of Neovolta. “Our homeowners can have confidence in Neovolta home solar batteries,” Willson added.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Death Valley, which spans part of central California’s border with Nevada, reached 128 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at a location named Furnace Creek in California. Neovolta energy storage systems are used by homeowners in Death Valley-adjacent Pahrump.

As America’s temperatures begin to rise in heat waves like this most recent one, there are warnings about the grid’s stability. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation recently unveiled a study that says grid outages are expected to increase this summer . The primary causes range from idling traditional sources of electricity generation, supply chain challenges with non-renewables, and new governmental rules and regulations that restrict emissions, to anticipated higher temperatures and increased electricity demand.

What Americans have experienced throughout the years may become more common - air conditioning and power usage taxing the grid system during intense heat waves.

“When the grid goes down or is taken down for rolling blackouts or weather events, the only reliable backup for homes during that time is an energy storage system,” Willson added. “Solar panels without a solar battery will deliver some energy to the home during the daylight hours, but it is limited in providing full power or power after the sun goes down.

For its superior safety, performance and compatibility with any solar system, new or existing, the NV14 has been named one of Solar Power World’s top storage products for four years in a row.

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops, and manufactures advanced energy storage systems for both residential and industrial use. Its storage solutions are engineered with lithium iron phosphate (LiFe(PO4)) battery chemistry, which is clean, nontoxic, and nonflammable. The residential-focused NeoVolta NV14 is equipped with a solar-rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery system, a 7,680-Watt inverter, and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. The system’s 6,000-cycle battery life, one of the longest on the market, translates to 16.5 years of useful life, based on a full charge and discharge each day. The NV14 has passed the product safety standards set forth by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) for battery energy storage safety testing.

For more information visit: http://www.NeoVolta.com email us: IR@NeoVolta.com or call us: 858-239-2029

Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the continued growth in demand in the energy storage sector. Although NeoVolta believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. NeoVolta has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under the "Risk Factors" section of NeoVolta’s Form 1-A filing filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. NeoVolta undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.