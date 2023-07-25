New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Berry Extracts For Feed Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479970/?utm_source=GNW

The global berry extracts for feed market is expected to grow from $5.69 billion in 2022 to $6.06 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The berry extracts for feed market is expected to reach $7.89 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The berry extracts for feed market consists of sales of products like herbal extracts and probiotics.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Berry extract for feed is a feed additive made from berries that is used to improve the nutritional content of animal feed. It is used in animal feed to increase cattle health and production.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the berry extracts for feed market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main form of berry extract for feeds is liquid, powder, and pills.Liquid refers to a state of matter in which a substance flows freely and takes the shape of its container.



They are available in natural and synthetic and are used in various applications such as pharmaceuticals, food, and beverages, nutraceuticals.



The increasing preference for animal-based protein is expected to propel the growth of the berry extracts for feed market going forward.Animal protein refers to proteins that are derived from animal sources, such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and dairy products.



These foods are considered high-quality sources of protein as they contain all of the essential amino acids.Berry extract feed, like blueberries, provides activated protein kinase (APK), an enzyme that helps to activate or signal the protein processing of animal proteins and humans.



For instance, in 2022, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), 2022 Highlights, the global fish consumption is expected to reach 21.4 kg per capita in 2031, compared to 20.5 kg per capita in the year 2021. Additionally, in June 2021, according to the British Nutrition Foundation 2021 Highlights, a UK-based registered charity and non-profit organization, average daily protein consumption in the UK was 76.0 g/day for adults aged 19–64 years and 67.0 g/day for adults aged 65 years. Among them, animal protein intakes in the form of meat and meat products are 34%, and chicken and turkey are 16%. Therefore, the increasing preference for animal-based protein is driving the growth of berry extracts for the feed market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the berry extracts for feed market.Companies operating in the berry extracts for feed market are launching new products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2023, Solid Gold, a US-based pet food company, launched Supplements Solid Gold Leaps & Hounds and Solid Gold Grass Guardian for berry extracts for feed The Leaps & Hounds supplement chews are manufactured with premium, useful ingredients like glucosamine, turmeric, and MSM and are designed for dogs of all ages and abilities.Ideal for overweight, older dogs, and puppies.



Solid Gold Grass Guardian Supplements support normal urine pH levels to maintain ideal bladder and urinary tract health, reducing dog urine’s tendency to turn the lawn yellow. It is created with cranberry and D-mannose and includes a special enzyme blend to support the digestive system, which may aid in lessening grass burn.



In July 2021, Kerry Group, an Ireland-based food and nutritional company, acquired Biosearch Life for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition strengthens KerryProActive Health’s ingredient portfolio by introducing new branded technologies, expanding its offerings, and contributing to the development of a sustainable nutrition ecosystem.



These market-leading technologies enable them to address the new health needs of states, strengthen their credibility and leadership in science-backed branded actives, and support our goal of being a pioneer in sustainable nutrition solutions. Biosearch Life is a Spain-based biotechnology company focused on offering new solutions for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and food sectors.



The countries covered in the berry extracts for feed market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The berry extract for feeds market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides berry extract for feeds market statistics, including berry extract for feeds industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a berry extract for feeds market share, detailed berry extract for feeds market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the berry extract for feeds industry. This berry extract market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

