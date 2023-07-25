New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stereotactic Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479957/?utm_source=GNW

, Accuracy Incorporated, Modus Medical Devices Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Huiheng Group Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. and Siemens Ag.



The global stereotactic surgery devices market is expected to grow from $20.56 billion in 2022 to $21.43 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.24%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The stereotactic surgery devices market is expected to reach $25.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.61%.



The stereotactic surgical device market consists of sales of intracranial drilling, intracranial injections, and brain cannulation.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A stereotactic surgical device is a technology that employs a set of three coordinates to precisely locate brain parts while the head is in a fixed position. It is used in stereotactic surgery to implant things into the brain, such as medications or hormones.



North America was the largest region in the stereotactic surgery devices market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing number of Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy are expected to boost the growth of the stereotactic surgical device market going forward.Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative illness that causes involuntary shaking, sluggish movement, and stiff, inflexible muscles, whereas epilepsy is a neurological ailment that affects the brain and renders patients more susceptible to experiencing recurring, unprovoked seizures.



Stereotactic surgical devices are used to treat movement disorders, epilepsy, pain, and psychiatry, as well as Parkinson’s disease.For instance, as per the study revealed by the Parkinson’s Foundation, a New York-based national nonprofit organization, in 2022, in the United States, over 90,000 people will be diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease each year.



This is a 50% rise from the previously expected yearly rate of 60,000 diagnoses.Parkinson’s disease (PD) affects almost a million people in the United States.



By 2030, to increase to 1.2 million. Therefore, increasing cases of Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy are driving the growth of the stereotactic surgical device market.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the stereotactic surgical device market.Major companies operating in the stereotactic surgical device market are developing innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2020, Accuracy Incorporated, a US-based company that provides treatment delivery technologies, launched the CyberKnife S7 system.The unique features of the CyberKnife S7 system include a next-generation CyberKnife platform and a non-invasive radiation therapy device capable of treating cancer, as well as benign cancers across the body and neurologic diseases.



The CyberKnife S7 system is designed with innovative CyberKnife technology and an artificial intelligence drive motor tracking system that enables healthcare practitioners to give the best possible stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) as well as stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) treatment to their patients by providing new capabilities.



In April 2021, Siemens Healthineers AG, a German medical device company, acquired Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, both Varian and Siemens Healthineers address the growing demand for individualized, data-driven diagnostics and precision cancer care, allowing them to combat the world’s rising cancer rates. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. is a US-based manufacturer of radiation oncology treatments and software.



The countries covered in the stereotactic surgery devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The stereotactic surgical devices market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides stereotactic surgical devices market statistics, including stereotactic surgical devices industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a stereotactic surgical devices market share, detailed kids furniture market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the stereotactic surgical devices industry. This stereotactic surgical devices market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479957/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________