Restorative Dentistry Global Market Report 2023

The global restorative dentistry market is expected to grow from $13.20 billion in 2022 to $14.26 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $18.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%.



The restorative dentistry market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as dental fillings, dental crowns, and dental bridges.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Restorative dentistry is concerned with the repair or replacement of damaged or missing teeth. These procedures assist to improve oral health and function.



Europe was the largest region in the restorative dentistry market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the restorative dentistry market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of the restorative dentistry include restorative materials, implants, prosthetic materials and restorative equipment.Dental restorative materials are used to repair tooth cavities or treat dental caries, and traditional materials include gold, amalgam, alumina, acrylic resins, zirconia, silicate cement, and others.



This is used in applications such as conservative and endodontics, implantology, prosthodontics and other applications by various end-users such as hospitals, dental clinics, dental institutes and research centers and others.



The growing number of dental visits is expected to propel the growth of the restorative dentistry market going forward.A dental visit is a scheduled appointment or trip to a dental office or clinic to receive dental services and services related to oral health.



Dental restoration focuses on restoring or replacing broken or missing teeth.These treatments enhance the health and functionality of the mouth.



For instance, in June 2022, the National Board of Health and Welfare, a Sweden-based governmental agency that deals with social development, counseling, and implementation, in 2021 compared to the previous year, there were 55,900 more women and 45,800 more men who went to the dentist for medical attention. In 2021, 3.9 million adults who were 24 years of age or older visited the dentist. The age range of 75 to 84 years old will have the greatest rise in visits in 2021. Additionally, in 2020, this age group had fewer visits to the dentist. Therefore, the growing number of dental practices is boosting the demand for the restorative dentistry market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the restorative dentistry market.Major companies in the market are using new technology to introduce innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, on April 2021, 3Shape A/S, a Denmark-based developer and manufacturer of dental 3D scanners and CAD/CAM software, launched 3Shape Automate, the first AI-powered dental design service platform.It can deliver infinite and reliable dental designs quickly, affordably, and around the clock via the automated website helps save overtime and stress for lab staff.



The 3Shape Automate design service is targeted at dental technicians who must manage busy seasons and an abundance of orders.



In September 2021, Keystone Dental Inc., a US-based dental implant company, acquired Osteon Medical for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is anticipated to boost Keystone’s global visibility in the dental market with cutting-edge technologies and a high-value offer. Additionally, it offers Keystone the opportunity to market a full-arch implant portfolio right away through specialized production facilities in Melbourne and Osaka, Japan. Osteon Medica is an Australia-based company that develops innovative and advanced customized implants.



The countries covered in the restorative dentistry market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The restorative dentistry market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides restorative dentistry optical components market statistics, including restorative dentistry optical components industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a restorative dentistry optical components market share, detailed restorative dentistry optical components market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the restorative dentistry optical components industry. This restorative dentistry optical components market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

