Advancing Breast Cancer Care: Breast Recurrence Score Test Market Estimated to Reach US$ 576.6 Million by 2033: Persistence Market Research

New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global breast recurrence score test market stood at US$ 216.8 million in 2022 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2033. Genomic studies are playing an increasingly significant role in the administration of adjuvant chemotherapy for estrogen-receptor-positive (ER+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) breast cancer. The Oncotype DX breast recurrence score assay is the first globally available tool used in this context.

Breast cancer is a prevalent cancer in women worldwide, with over 2.3 million new diagnoses and more than 685,000 deaths in 2020, as per the World Health Organization.

Mortality rates have decreased due to earlier detection and improved adjuvant therapies. Chemotherapy can reduce breast cancer recurrence risk but its yields are small and variable. Genomic analysis of the primary tumor is crucial in deciding whether adjuvant chemotherapy is needed in early estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer patients.

Breast recurrence score (RS) assays help determine the chemotherapy benefits for early breast cancer patients.

The National Surgical Adjuvant Breast and Bowel Project (NSABP) has conducted several clinical trials over the last four decades. The trial results have significantly contributed towards reducing the extent of surgical procedures and improving the outcome of patients with early-stage breast cancer.

The NSABP B-14 trial showed lower distant recurrence rates in low-risk patients, while the NSABP-B20 trial showed significant benefits in high-risk tumors. The test generates a recurrence score between 0 and 100.

The breast recurrence score test can dramatically lower treatment rates and enhance decision-making for individuals who were previously considered to benefit only little from chemotherapy. Healthcare systems, particularly those with limited funding, are expected to gain from possible cost savings without affecting the outcomes of breast cancer patients.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for breast recurrence score tests is projected to reach US$ 576.6 million by 2033.

by 2033. By product, test kits accounted for sales of US$ 154.2 million in 2022.

in 2022. By indication, stage II breast cancer accounted for US$ 89 million in 2022.

in 2022. By end user, hospitals led the market with 40% share in 2022.

share in 2022. North America led the global market, with the United States accounting for US$ 54.1 million in 2022.

“Demand for recurrence score testing growing to identify and predict the recurrence rate of breast cancer,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Collaborations and product developments are key strategies adopted by players active in this market. By investing in collaborative research and development, companies are able to develop innovative and cost-effective product lines, meeting the increasing demand for breast recurrence score tests.

Top Companies are

Exact Sciences (Genome Health Inc.), NanoString Technologies, Inc., Foundation Medicine, Inc, ThermoFisher Scientific, Illumina, Inc, Hologic Inc (Biotheranostic), Biocartis, Roche Diagnostics, Epic Sciences, Qiagen, Abbott, Myriad Genetics, Inc, Guardant Health

Recent Developments

In April 2023, Foundation Medicine and Bristol Myers Squibb announced their collaboration for the development of FoundationOne CDx, a tissue-based diagnostic specifically designed for repotrectinib. This diagnostic tool aims to aid in patient therapy selection.

Foundation Medicine and Bristol Myers Squibb announced their collaboration for the development of FoundationOne CDx, a tissue-based diagnostic specifically designed for repotrectinib. This diagnostic tool aims to aid in patient therapy selection. In February 2020, Myriad Genetics and SimonMed joined forces to establish a genetic cancer risk program. This program focuses on addressing psychological distress, reducing stigma, and ensuring accurate utilization of data in hereditary cancer risk assessments.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the breast recurrence score test market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment for 2017 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033.

The research study is based on product (test kits, reagents & consumables), indication (stage 1 breast cancer, stage 2 breast cancer, estrogen-receptor-positive cancer, lymph-node-negative cancer), and end user (hospitals, specialty cancer centers, diagnostic centers, cancer research institutions), across seven key regions of the world.

