Bubblr Inc. Celebrates Key Milestone as It Transitions From Pre-Revenue Status

NEW YORK, NY, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Ethical technology company Bubblr Inc. (OTC: BBLR), now known as Ethical Web AI, is delighted to announce a pivotal transition in its journey - it's now a revenue-generating entity.



This important step reflects Ethical Web AI's dedication to creating a safer, more user-centered and privacy-focused digital world.

On July 18, 2023, Ethical Web AI recorded its first earnings from Google, thanks to subscriptions for its newly launched mobile app, AI Seek. The app, now live in the Google Play store, has more payments lined up in the pipeline.

Though the app is not yet live in the Apple App Store, we are optimistic about its approval in the coming week. Approval processes for Apple typically take longer than for Google, which is a common industry occurrence.

Priced at a competitive $15 per month or $150 annually, AI Seek stands as a more affordable alternative to similar products like Chat GPT's browser-based offering. However, AI Seek's real strength lies not just in its cost-effectiveness, but also in its remarkable features:

- Superior quality output: AI Seek generates individual web pages for each output, making sharing easier across platforms like WhatsApp, email, or social media. The app also offers easy conversion to PDF and Word documents and creates dynamic hypertext links on the web page.

- Anonymity: AI Seek does not require a registration process, underlining our commitment to user privacy. This feature makes AI Seek a safer choice for individuals and organizations concerned about privacy and security.

- Patent Protection: AI Seek's advanced search function is protected by our second patent application.

During the first month of AI Seek's launch, we're encouraging users to share as much feedback as possible. This invaluable input will guide us in optimizing the user interface to ensure an intuitive experience for all users, regardless of their tech savviness.

We're also in talks with several potential marketing partners to boost the app's promotion once we've collected enough user experience data, expected in about a month.

For more about Bubblr Inc. and our products, please visit www.bubblr.com.

About Bubblr Inc.

Bubblr Inc. is an ethical tech firm prioritizing mobile-first solutions that offer a fair and uncompromised user experience. Our platform presents novel solutions to challenges in today's digital landscape. Bubblr stands out for its dedication to privacy, transparency, and fairness.

