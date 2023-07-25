Atari and Graphite Lab’s Frenetic Frolic Through a Neon Oasis, Mr. Run and Jump, is Now Available on PC and Consoles

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari ® — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — and developer Graphite Lab are pleased to announce that the highly-anticipated neon-infused platformer Mr. Run and Jump is now available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and soon on the Atari VCS.



Mr. Run and Jump marries delightful platforming action with precise, silky-smooth controls. The challenging, fast-paced level design demands concentration while delivering ultimate replayability with collectibles, challenges, and time trials.

Watch the official release trailer:

YouTube | Download

Thrust into the beautiful Realms of Color, the titular Mr. Run and Jump embarks on a fast-paced, fluorescent adventure to defeat the menacing Void and rescue his missing dog, Leap. This title demands players use their wits as well as their dexterity. Mr. Run and Jump features precise controls, silky smooth gameplay, and free-flowing level design, making it a speedrunner’s dream. As the titular hero, players must run, jump, dash, and roll to hard-to-reach locations to find collectibles. Players can also adjust the difficulty level via Dynamic Assistance to enjoy a more approachable experience with the heart-pounding peril cranked down a couple of notches.

Mr. Run and Jump was originally created in 2021 as an Atari 2600 game, designed by John Mikula, a developer at St. Louis-based indie studio Graphite Lab. Atari teamed up with the developer to create a modern version of Mr. Run and Jump, highlighting the best of the 2600 title for modern consoles and PCs and layering in a beautiful landscape of color and sound.

Key Features:

Dozens of unique levels within six distinct, vibrant, and beautifully illustrated worlds

A variety of devious enemies, each with their own attack patterns and personalities

30+ hours of gameplay including Time Trials, hard-to-reach collectibles, achievements, and more

Precise controls make Mr. Run and Jump’s platforming as smooth as butter

An original story of a transformed world, a devouring Void, and all the wonders of the Realms of Color



Complementing the launch, Atari will officially open preorders for the limited edition 2600 version of Mr. Run and Jump on July 31st. This version is in authentic cartridge format and available on Atari.com .

Developed by Graphite Lab and Heavy Horse Games, Mr. Run and Jump is now available on Windows PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and it releases at a later date on Atari VCS. Learn more at the official website .

To stay up-to-date on all things Atari and retro-pop culture, follow on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , and join the community on Discord .

A press kit including key art, screenshots, logos, and videos is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/mr-run-and-jump-presskit .

About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com .

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA).

©2023 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

About Graphite Lab

Founded in 2009, Graphite Lab is led by owner and Studio Director Matt Raithel. The independent video game development studio produces hit titles featuring some of the world’s most visible and iconic brands. Graphite Lab specializes in bringing brands to life in fun and entertaining ways, including recent releases on PC, consoles, and mobile platforms. Graphite Lab is headquartered at 650 Maryville University Dr in St. Louis, Mo. For more information visit graphitelab.com .

PRESS CONTACT

Jessica Timms, Tabitha Beidleman, and Austin Collings

UberStrategist Inc.

pr@uberstrategist.com

1-646-844-8388