Digital Twin Consortium Publishes Identifying and Aligning the Stakeholders User Guide

BOSTON, MA, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) published the Identifying and Aligning the Stakeholders user guide, which is the next in a series of five designed to assist an owner or occupier with new or existing digital twin-based building decarbonization implementations. This guide specifically addresses the role of stakeholders, answering the question: Who are the stakeholders, and how should they participate?

“One of the most vexing challenges to decarbonization is the disparate nature of the built environment and the need for collaboration in making environmentally conscious decisions throughout the entire building lifecycle,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO of DTC. “Reaching efficient and effective decarbonization using digital twins requires a strategic, focused, and calibrated effort across a broad group of stakeholders.”

“This user guide discusses the fundamental elements stakeholders must consider when developing a performance-based digital-twin tool for demonstrating the decarbonization potential of any building,” said Beth Eckenrode, Co-founder of AUROS Group. “Stakeholders must view digital twins as a system of systems housed in a common digital thread that provides the proper contexts to optimize current performance, decarbonize future performance, and absorb potential shocks and disruptions to reach true resilience in the built environment.”

The pace of stakeholder engagement is a function of when the following key decision makers identify building performance goals:

Building Owners and Developers – includes building owners and developers, occupants, facility managers, and others.

Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Community – includes architects and engineers, contractors, suppliers, equipment vendors, utility providers, and others.

Smart Building Vendors – includes those who manage information technology, operational technology, IoT technologies, digital twins, advanced building optimization technologies, and others.

Community – includes international environmental groups, federal, state, and local government agencies, standards organizations, and more.

Members of the DTC Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operations Working Group (AECO) wrote a series of user guides to offer additional detail following the publication of the whitepaper: Decarbonizing the Built World: A Call to Action, which outlines how to reduce carbon emissions using performance-based digital twins. The subsequent user guides drill down into how digital twins provide value to communicate, collaborate and correlate data meaningfully, which the DTC will publish throughout the summer.

Download the Identifying and Aligning the Stakeholders user guide for more information and a complete list of authors.

