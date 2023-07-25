Betterview and EagleView Launch Strategic Property Intelligence Alliance

SAN FRANCISCO and BELLEVUE, Wash., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, the insurtech company Property & Casualty insurers rely on to identify and manage real property risk, and EagleView, the leading provider of aerial imagery and accurate property measurements, today announce a strategic alliance. EagleView's imagery will be integrated into Betterview's property intelligence platform to help insurers better understand a customer’s total property risk by providing broader, data-driven intelligence for both underwriters and claims professionals. Additional benefits of the alliance will include the ability for EagleView customers to gain direct access to Betterview’s property insights, scores, and data.



“EagleView chose to join forces with Betterview and their cutting-edge property analytics," said Piers Dormeyer, CEO of EagleView. “We’re launching an alliance that leverages the expertise of both companies to scale our innovative solutions and deliver unparalleled property intelligence to our customers.”

Customers across both product platforms will benefit from these advanced capabilities:



“At Betterview we are continuously looking for ways to improve our customer’s ability to accurately assess property risk,” said David Lyman, chief executive officer and co-founder of Betterview. “EagleView’s extensive, 20-year library of high-quality aerial imagery paired with our AI-powered property insights greatly expand our customers’ total understanding of property risk, both pre- and post-claim.”

The combined strength of EagleView and Betterview represents a major leap forward for insurance companies in their transition from repair and replace to predict and prevent.

“The addition of EagleView imagery is not just great for our customers in the short-term, but also will lead to long-term enhancements and benefits for our customers and the insurance market,” says Dave Tobias, COO and co-founder of Betterview. “EagleView’s ultra-high-resolution imagery allows us to continue to develop the most accurate AI models, risk scores, and overall property insights. Ultimately, we can build the most innovative tools to solve tough problems for insurance.”



About Betterview: Betterview is the Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solution the insurance industry depends on to identify and mitigate property risk, improve underwriting and inspection efficiency, and build a more transparent customer experience. Applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and computer vision to aerial imagery and geospatial data, Betterview generates the most accurate property information insurers trust to automate pricing, underwriting, and renewals while focusing strategic action on critical properties. For more information, please visit https://www.betterview.com/partners/eagleview

About EagleView: EagleView is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. EagleView has the largest geospatial data and imagery library ever assembled, encompassing 94 percent of the U.S. population. EagleView’s unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling our highly-differentiated offerings of software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries. For more information, please visit http://eagleview.com/insurance/eagleview-and-betterview

Media Contacts:

Zach O’Leary

Betterview

zoleary@betterview.com