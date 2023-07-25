Climate First Bank Appoints New Board Member and Branch Manager

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climate First Bank , the world’s first FDIC-insured community bank founded to combat the climate crisis, today appoints Marilyn Waite to the Board of Directors (pending regulatory approval), and welcomes Eric Hollar as VP and Branch Manager for the St. Petersburg location. The two new additions will usher in continued growth for Climate First Bank as it expands in tandem with the United States’ rising interest in sustainable banking.



An industry-renowned changemaker, Waite has worked across four continents in renewable and nuclear energy and venture capital and investment. Waite is Managing Director at the Climate Finance Fund where she mobilizes capital across the United States, China and the European Union for climate solutions. Previously, Waite managed the climate and clean energy finance portfolio at the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation. She also led the energy practice at Village Capital, modeled and forecasted energy solutions to climate change as a Senior Research Fellow at Project Drawdown, and managed innovation projects at Orano and Framatome.

Waite serves on various boards, including the U.S. EPA’s Environmental Financial Advisory Board and more. She has advised government entities such as the Office of the California Governor through the State of California Advisory Group on Climate Risk Disclosure and the U.S. National Renewable Energy Lab JEDI Committee. Now, as its newest board member, Waite will use her wealth of knowledge and experience to guide Climate First Bank’s growth and environmental impact.

Another key appointee for Climate First Bank’s leadership is Hollar. In his new role as VP and Branch Manager, Hollar will be responsible for the bank’s growth, community and client engagement and stakeholder relations in the St. Petersburg/Tampa market. Hollar is a native Floridian with over 19 years of banking experience in the Pinellas County area. Having held leadership positions with Bank of America and Truist, Hollar specializes in small business and consumer lending. An involved community member, Hollar previously served as Ambassador for the Central Pinellas and Clearwater Chambers of Commerce and is actively involved with the Greater Largo Little League.

"Both Marilyn and Eric have proven track records of leadership excellence and strong commitments to the planet and its people," said Ken LaRoe, CEO and Founder of Climate First Bank. "We’re excited to have them take on leadership roles at Climate First Bank and their contributions will be invaluable to us as we continue to grow toward the future."

Additionally, to develop the leaders of tomorrow that will drive positive change in the finance industry and beyond, Climate First Bank enacted an internship program where local university students work part-time to learn and contribute to the bank’s sustainable mission. So far, the bank has welcomed four interns across different departments of the bank, including marketing, digital banking and cyber security.

Waite and Hollar’s headshots can be found here . More information about Climate First Bank’s summer interns can be found here . Visit climatefirstbank.com to learn more.

About Climate First Bank

Climate First Bank is a values-based community bank offering a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products. These products are powered by high technology to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. Member FDIC.