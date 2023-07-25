Dry Mouth Relief Market Is Expected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 5.23 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville , July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global dry mouth relief market is valued at US$ 2.79 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033.



Dry mouth, also known as xerostomia, is a condition characterized by reduced saliva production, leading to discomfort and potential oral health complications. The global dry mouth relief market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of xerostomia and various chronic disorders such as cancer, Sjögren's syndrome, HIV/AIDS, and diabetes.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8741

The aging population is a major factor contributing to the rising prevalence of dry mouth conditions. Older people often experience reduced saliva production as a result of age-related changes, medication usage, or underlying health conditions. The rapidly growing geriatric population is expected to drive the demand for dry mouth relief products and services over the forecast period.

Several technological advancements are leading to the development of innovative dry mouth relief products. These include oral moisturizers, artificial saliva sprays, and specialized chewing gums. These products aim to provide immediate relief from dry mouth symptoms and improve overall oral health.

Consumers are increasingly seeking natural and herbal products for dry mouth relief. Manufacturers are responding to this demand by introducing organic ingredients in their dry mouth relief products, which are perceived to be safer and more effective for long-term usage.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for dry mouth relief solutions is forecasted to reach US$ 5.23 billion by 2033.

Demand for dry mouth relief products in North America is increasing at a rapid pace due to the high prevalence of xerostomia and the presence of key market players.

Presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies are boosting the sales of dry mouth relief solutions in Europe.

Rapidly growing geriatric population and rising awareness of oral health among youngsters & adults are driving Asia Pacific dry mouth relief market growth.

“Dental professionals and healthcare organizations are actively promoting the importance of early diagnosis and management of dry mouth, which is propelling the demand for effective dry mouth relief solutions”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Procter & Gamble

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

3M

Colgate-Palmolive

Sanofi

Mars, Incorporated

Bioxtra

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

Dr. Fresh

Xlear

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc.

Oral Biotech

Therabreath

Mission Pharmacal Company

Wisconsin Pharmacal Company

Recent Market Developments

In April 2021, Parnell Pharmaceuticals, Inc. unveiled Mouth Kote-MD, a mouthwash that makes use of MycoDelens, a patented chemical created and licensed by New Mexico Tech University.

Sunstar Americas Inc. introduced its New Gum Hydral dry mouth relief product on 13th February 2020. Gum Hydral combines moisturizing and hydrating ingredients that resemble natural saliva to treat dry mouth conditions.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8741

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global dry mouth relief market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (sprays, mouthwash, gels, lozenges) and distribution channel (pharmacies, e-Commerce, hypermarkets/supermarkets), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Explore More Trending Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Dental Laboratories Market: Value of dental laboratories are projected to increase at a CAGR of around 5.6% during 2022 – 2032.

Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market: The global rapid oral fluid screening devices market is valued at US$ 23.8 billion in 2023.

Dental Restorative Supplies Market: The demand is anticipated to surpass USD 8.8 Billion by 2032 end.

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market: The market for dental membrane and bone graft substitutes is projected to rise at a CAGR of over 8% during 2021 – 2031.

About Fact.MR



We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube