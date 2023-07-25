iLending Earns Top Customer Satisfaction Recognition

Englewood CO, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLending, a national leader in automotive refinancing, is proud to announce they’ve again been recognized as the top Auto Refinance Company by LendingTree for Customer Satisfaction for Q2 2023. LendingTree is the leading online marketplace connecting consumers to lenders.

“Honored. At iLending, we focus on our clients and how we not only help them save money and skip car payments but also do so by delivering the best customer experience possible. Continuing to be recognized by LendingTree is very validating.” stated iLending President Nick Goraczkowski. He added, “Even in this rate-challenged market, we continue to invest in the customer experience. The focus has and will always remain on the client.”

iLending is no stranger to earning Customer Satisfaction recognition from LendingTree. Over the past eight quarters, iLending has been among the top three companies and has been the overall #1 three times, including this past quarter. Goraczkowski added, “Beyond proud that our team was able to earn this prestigious honor. Our standing relationship with LendingTree allows us to provide tremendous service and savings to their customers.”

About iLending

Founded in 2006, iLending has facilitated $3.45 Billion in loans and is the national leader in car refinancing, saving consumers an average of $125 per month on their car payments. iLending has helped over 146,000 families save more than $230 million in payments on their vehicles to date. In addition, iLending averages over 5% in interest rate reduction for their clients, saving millions of dollars in unnecessary interest charges.

Through a best-in-class process and strategic partnerships with lenders nationwide, iLending offers terms that consumers cannot find on their own. iLending exists to empower consumers by reducing financial stress and improving peace of mind. We are a BBB Accredited Business and maintain an A+ rating. www.ilendingdirect.com

About LendingTree

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network, and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.

