Lotto.com Surpasses One Million Customer Milestone

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com, the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw games and scratch tickets, is thrilled to announce a significant benchmark in the company’s growth: passing the one million customer milestone and currently serving 1.1 million customers. This news follows several recent announcements around the platform’s expanded offerings and establishes the brand as a go-to online destination for a secure, digitized lottery experience.



Lotto.com has revolutionized the way people participate in lotteries, constantly testing and optimizing its systems to provide customers with the ability to order official state lottery tickets whenever and wherever they want within their state’s borders. The one million customer milestone demonstrates the trust and satisfaction Lotto.com has built with its customer base. Throughout the platform’s exponential growth, Lotto.com has never strayed from its mission to offer a safe and secure user experience.

“Reaching over one million customers is a moment of great pride for our whole team,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. "We are grateful for everyone who has chosen Lotto.com as their preferred online lottery destination and remain committed to providing exceptional experiences for all as we continue to expand our footprint which brings incremental customers and funding to state lotteries.”

Lotto.com invites new and existing customers to capitalize on the excitement by participating in the upcoming Mega Millions drawing Tuesday for $820 million. Customers on Lotto.com can order tickets for popular state lottery games, including Powerball® and Mega Millions®, and digital scratch tickets on their phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer. For more information on Lotto.com visit www.lotto.com.

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in New Jersey, Lotto.com Inc. is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw games and scratch tickets. Offering a secure, convenient and contactless way to take part in the lottery, the platform enables customers to order on any device, with no app download or deposit required. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in U.S. state lotteries, Lotto.com helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health, and other important services. Lotto.com is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York & Texas with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:

Havas Formula: lotto@havasformula.com