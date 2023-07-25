Bazaarvoice names Chris Nuttall as EVP of Corporate Development

AUSTIN, Texas, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bazaarvoice, Inc., today announced that it has named Chris Nuttall as EVP of Corporate Development. Nuttall has extensive experience in digital growth strategy, technology M&A, strategic partnerships, and investments across retail, e-commerce, and other industries. A global corporate development veteran, Nuttall has led and executed over five billion dollars in acquisition transaction volume over the last few years.



In his role, Nuttall will be responsible for accelerating Bazaarvoice’s platform capabilities, global growth, and overall scale through strategic acquisitions and M&A, including evaluating build, buy and partner opportunities.

“Chris is a strategic thinker, and this combined with his extensive experience and growth mindset will be pivotal to the next phase of growth in Bazaarvoice’s mission of making shopping radically transparent,” said Keith Nealon, Bazaarvoice CEO. “M&A is a core part of our growth strategy, and I’m thrilled to have Chris lead our team through the acquisition and integration of a number of exciting opportunities that exist for us right now”.

Previous to Bazaarvoice, Nuttall served as SVP of Corporate Development at Simpli.fi where he built and led a new corporate development capability and executed multiple M&A transactions, taking the company into the SaaS business. At Qurate Retail Group, Nuttall served as VP, Corporate Development, leading on transformational M&A and international market development strategy, exploring acquisitions and strategic partnerships in Canada, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

“I’m passionate about using M&A to drive transformational growth, and I’ve focused my career on digital transformation in ‘big data’ industries,” said Nuttall. “My global experience spans the entire spectrum of strategy, transaction and post-deal integration. I’m thrilled to help lead Bazaarvoice into its next phase of growth, and accelerate its massive potential, using M&A as a strategic enabler.”

