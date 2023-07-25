Bloomage Biotech Ushers in a New Era of Sustainability with Launch of ESG Strategic Management Center

Parsippany, New Jersey, US, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloomage Biotech, a world-leading biotechnology and biomaterials company specializing in hyaluronic acid, is excited to announce the establishment of its dedicated ESG Strategic Management Center. This initiative reaffirms Bloomage Biotech's unwavering commitment to embedding the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its everyday operations.

This innovation is Bloomage Biotech's response to the growing need for businesses to embrace greater responsibility in securing a sustainable future. A report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) based on preliminary data stated that the week of July 3rd is the "hottest week on record" globally. Furthermore, with the increasing influence of the El Niño phenomenon, global temperatures are projected to keep rising. As a multinational corporation with a presence in over 70 countries, Bloomage Biotech has been a vanguard in green initiatives, social welfare, and sustainable growth for over two decades, weaving them into its corporate DNA to combat climate change.

Bloomage Biotech has consistently championed environmental stewardship as a cornerstone of its ESG commitment. The company firmly believes that the key to effective environmental governance in the biotech industry lies in bio-manufacturing and green production.

Technologically, Bloomage Biotech leverages advanced fermentation methodologies to produce important raw materials like hyaluronic acid, ergothioneine and others. By adopting this innovative approach, the company has effectively retired traditional production methods that rely on animal extraction, plant extraction, and chemical synthesis, resulting in a significantly reduced carbon footprint and increased resource efficiency. One innovation of this forward-thinking approach is its production of hyaluronic acid through microbial fermentation.

The hyaluronic acid production process serves as a prime example. Traditional methods required 200 kg of rooster combs to yield 1 kg of hyaluronic acid. Leveraging its microbial fermentation technology, Bloomage Biotech has revolutionized the production process, significantly increasing the yield while eliminating the need for animal tissue materials.

The company's social responsibility extends beyond environmental conservation. Bloomage Biotech has consistently contributed to disaster relief efforts for many years and has established a public welfare art gallery as part of its philanthropic endeavours. The "Bloomage Health Relief Campaign" a charitable initiative by the company, has been instrumental in providing free orthopedics, ophthalmology, and dermatology services to remote regions. The company's long-running "Yunzhong (In Cloud) Public Welfare Campaign", which has been in operation for 12 years, is dedicated to the preservation and promotion of scattered, intangible cultural heritage. As a leader in biotechnology, Bloomage Biotech actively advocates for biotechnology education and has released a learning video series titled "Incredible Life Science." In 2020, the company constructed the World Museum of Hyaluronic Acid.

With regard to corporate governance, Bloomage Biotech believes that a standardized, transparent, and efficient governance structure is integral to maintaining sustainable growth. The company has implemented stringent regulatory compliance measures and upheld the highest standards of business ethics, integrating principles of integrity, anti-corruption, and employee health and safety into its corporate culture. Moreover, Bloomage Biotech is committed to fostering a diverse and equitable workplace and ecosystem. In 2022, the proportion of female executives in the global team of Bloomage Biotech reached 45%.

A company's performance in environmental protection, social responsibility, and corporate governance directly correlates with its development resilience. As a key supplier of raw materials to numerous internationally renowned pharmaceutical companies and large cosmetic groups, Bloomage Biotech is an integral part of itsESG management strategy. Embracing the ESG standards akin to its internationally recognized clients, Bloomage Biotech is unwavering in its belief that such commitment shall be a catalyst for industry progress. This steadfast conviction is poised to bring healthier, more beautiful, and happier life experiences to more people around the world.

About Bloomage Biotech

In 2000, Bloomage Biotech (formerly Bloomage Freda Biopharm Co., Ltd.) took its first steps as a producer of hyaluronic acid using microbial fermentation. After more than 20 years, Bloomage Biotech has emerged as a leading global biotechnology and biomaterial company specializing in hyaluronic acid industrialization. By unleashing the potential of synthetic biotechnology, Bloomage Biotech is dedicated to improving people’s quality of life by creating healthier experiences.

Attachment