Lysosomal Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2023

The global lysosomal disease treatment market is expected to grow from $8.13 billion in 2022 to $8.69 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The lysosomal disease treatment market is expected to reach $11.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.



The lysosomal disease treatment market includes revenues earned by entities by offering lysosomal disease treatment services for inherited lysosomal disorders such as neuronal ceroid lipofuscinoses, Danon disease, and Wolman disease, and diagnosis of the disease through medication and therapies.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.The lysosomal disease treatment market consists of sales of medicines and services such as Bone marrow transplantation, the use of molecular chaperones, and Gene therapy.



Values in this market are ’factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Lysosomal diseases (LSDs) refer to diseases in which substrates accumulate in excess in the cells of various organs due to defective lysosomal function. The accumulation of materials in the lysosomes leads to damage in various tissues and organs, resulting in a wide range of symptoms that can affect different parts of the body.



North America was the largest region in the lysosomal disease treatment market in 2022.Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of lysosomal disease treatment include diseases such as mucopolysaccharidosis, Pompe’s syndrome, Fabry diseases, Gaucher’s disease, and others.Mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS I) is a lysosomal disease caused by an enzyme deficiency in alpha-L-iduronidase (IDUA) and treated by enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) and/or hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT).



They are treated by therapies including substrate reduction therapy, stem cell therapy, enzyme replacement therapy, and other therapies by multiple routes of administration such as oral, parenteral, and other routes of administration in hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare, and other end users.



The rising incidence of lysosomal disorders is expected to propel the growth of the lysosomal disease treatment market going forward.Lysosomal diseases are rare genetic disorders that result in a deficiency of enzymes and the abnormal accumulation of materials in the body.



Treatment for these diseases involves degrading stored materials in the lysosome using exogenous enzymes that are synthesized outside the body and infused into the bloodstream.For instance, in December 2021, according to The Lancet, a UK-based peer-reviewed general medical journal, in Australia, the combined prevalence of LSD was 1 per 4,800 live births until 2020.



There were also 766 confirmed diagnoses of lysosomal storage disorders, which included 38 different disorders, with 32 cases diagnosed prenatally.The average annual incidence per 100,000 live births was 21 (range 16–26), with Fabry disease being the most commonly diagnosed, accounting for 34% of all cases in 2020.



Additionally, more adults were diagnosed than children, implying that LSD is more common in adulthood than in childhood. Therefore, the rise in the incidence of lysosomal disorders is driving the growth of the home healthcare equipment market.



Collaborative innovation for new disease treatments is a key trend gaining popularity in the lysosomal disease treatment market.Companies operating in the lysosomal disease treatment market are collaborating to advance treatment solutions using innovative technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in August 2021, Eli Lilly, a US-based pharmaceutical company, and Lycia Therapeutics, Inc., a US-based biotechnology company, signed a collaboration and licensing agreement to develop and commercialize novel targeted therapeutics using Lycia’s lysosomal targeting chimera (LYTAC) protein degradation technology. This partnership aligns with Lilly’s strategy to leverage innovative technology to address challenging disease areas, including lysosomal disorders. Similarly, in September 2020, Gain Therapeutics, a US-based biotech company specializing in small molecule therapies for rare genetic diseases, including LSDs, collaborated with Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., a Japan-based pharmaceutical company, to develop novel small molecule therapies for the treatment of lysosomal storage diseases (LSDs). The aim of this partnership is to develop therapies that restore lysosomal function and reduce the accumulation of substances within cells and tissues, leading to improved outcomes for patients with LSDs.



In July 2021, AstraZeneca, a UK-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, acquired Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Alexion) for $39 billion. With this acquisition, AstraZeneca aims to build a leading position in immunology, complementing its existing capabilities in oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular disease. Alexion Pharmaceuticals is a US-based pharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for rare diseases, including lysosomal diseases.



The countries covered in the lysosomal disease treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The lysosomal disease treatment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides lysosomal disease treatment market statistics, including lysosomal disease treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a lysosomal disease treatment market share, detailed lysosomal disease treatment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the lysosomal disease treatment industry. This lysosomal disease treatment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

