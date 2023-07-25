IntelliTrans Recognized in 2023 Gartner Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies

ATLANTA, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans , a leader in global multimodal solutions for optimizing supply chain operations for bulk & break-bulk industries, announces the company is recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Supply Chain Execution Technologies 20231. IntelliTrans is recognized for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms, “which complements the planning and execution capabilities of transportation management systems (TMSs) by providing real-time order and shipment visibility. These platforms are a core part of logistics technology and perform functions that support transportation management, warehouse management, yard management, and fleet management.”



“We are very excited to be recognized in the report. Our Global Supply Chain Visibility Platform allows shippers to track shipments across truck, ocean, and rail and proactively manage exceptions,” says Ken Sherman, President, IntelliTrans. “Our platform is unique in that clients receive an aggregated view of all traffic across multiple transportation modes for the most complete and timely integrated picture of their shipments, from end-to-end.”

Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities. IntelliTrans is a Sample Vendor for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms. Supply chain technology leaders should use this Hype Cycle to grasp the maturity, viability, and riskiness of evolving supply chain execution technologies.

The IntelliTrans Global Supply Chain Visibility Platform provides a complete, end-to-end view of the supply chain that starts at the transportation planning stages and ends when the product is delivered to the end customer. The platform gathers data from shipments of all types, tracking them as they are transported. Combined with other data feeds that track manufacturing and dock scheduling, plus historical data that enables AI-powered predictive analytics, the IntelliTrans Global Supply Chain Visibility platform allows shippers to maintain a complete view of their supply chain activities. Whether tracking trucks, ocean, rail, or barge shipments worldwide, IntelliTrans’ clients gain greater efficiencies in transportation processes, leading to lower costs and better customer service.

About IntelliTrans Global Multimodal Supply Chain Solutions

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies business unit (Nasdaq: ROP), provides unified and proactive solutions to manage complex supply chain needs. Customers are nimble and efficient with the global supply chain transparency powered by IntelliTrans’ cloud-based Control Tower ( Global Visibility Platform℠ ) and IntelliTrans TMS ( Transportation Management System ), the only SaaS-based TMS that provides seamless shipment execution and visibility across rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean. IntelliTrans enables complete, timely, and accurate data, allowing customers to automate business processes, improve customer service, and reduce operational costs. IntelliTrans has recently received the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider Award, the 2023 BIG Innovation Award, the Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award, and the Food Logistics/SDCE Top Software and Technology Award. President Ken Sherman was named one of the top 10 Influential Leaders by Railway Age magazine readers. Learn more at our website, linked here .

