Global Internet of Behavior (IoB) Market Size/Share Will Reach USD 2,635.01 Billion By 2032, at 21.8% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Internet of Behaviors Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Advertising Campaign, Digital Marketing, Content Delivery, Brand Promotion), By Enterprise Size, By Industry, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global internet of behaviors (IoB) market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 366.25 Billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 2,635.01 Billion By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 21.8% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is the Internet of Behavior (IoB)? What is the Expected Size of Internet of Behavior (IoB) Market?

Overview

The Internet of Behaviors, also known as IoB, is an area of research and development (R&D) that aims to know how, why, and when individuals use technology to make purchase decisions. IoB incorporates three research fields: edge analytics, behavioral science, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Moreover, IoB uses data from numerous sources to create user behavior models and acquire an understanding of different people's habits, decision-making patterns, and preferences. By studying this data, companies can improve user experiences, operational efficiency, and decision-making. This data is then examined to construct behavioral profiles, which can be used for several purposes, such as personalized marketing campaigns, targeted advertising, improving customer service, and product development, increasing the Internet of Behaviors market demand.

Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

Aware

Trifacta

Vertica Systems

NICE Ltd

NuData Security

Riverbed Technology

Qubit Technology

CognitiveScale

Capillary Technologies

Sweet Analytics

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Analyzes customer behavior: IoB applications are used in retail for various tasks, like improving product displays in physical stores and inventory control. Retailers may find the best-selling products and strategically arrange their inventory by utilizing user data models and studying consumer behavior. This lessens stockouts, improves supply chain operations, and raises client satisfaction.

Creates personalized layouts: Retailers can design individualized product layouts in stores based on customer preferences and purchasing trends due to IoB. Also, the Internet of Behaviors market size is rising as the retailers may identify which products will draw attention and strategically place them in-store by studying customer behavior data.

Gathers and examines data: E-commerce businesses can gather and analyze a sizable quantity of data on customer behavior, past purchases, preferences, and browsing habits by using IoB applications. Customer preference models are created using this data and assist in predicting and comprehending user preferences and purchasing patterns. These models allow businesses to provide tailored user experiences, targeted advertising, and personalized suggestions.

Top Findings of the Report

The Internet of Behaviors (IOB) market is anticipated to expand due to the growing trend of businesses using data to create user behavior models for analytical purposes.

The Internet of Behaviors market segmentation is mainly based on the enterprise size, application, region, and industry.

North American region dominated the market globally in 2022.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Accurate user behavior models: E-commerce platforms can gain insights into user activity patterns by collecting search history, browser cookies, other pertinent information, and location data. These data points are evaluated to accurately model user behavior and forecast interests, preferences, and purchasing patterns.

Incorporation of different technologies: The Internet of Behaviors Market share is predicted to grow due to the incorporation of multiple technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), the Internet of Things (IoT), and more. Companies can now efficiently research the gathered data and provide it with a systematic interpretation due to the incorporation of AI in IoB. In industries like tourism and travel, manufacturing, and media and entertainment, where the use of AI is expanding quickly and fueling market growth, this is especially relevant.

Segmental Analysis

Digital Marketing Sector Accounts for the Largest Market Share

The use of IoB in developing individualized and targeted marketing efforts is a driving force behind the segment's growth. Predictive data models' accessibility and the growing usage of IoB on digital platforms boost the efficacy and efficiency of digital marketing initiatives, prompting market segment expansion.

Moreover, by exploiting the IoBs' skills to measure characteristics like influencer reach and engagement, businesses are utilizing the power of influencers in brand promotion. These elements are projected to propel the brand promotion segment's expansion in the upcoming years.

BFSI Sector Holds the Highest Share

Due to the increasing demand for user-sensitive data to provide application statements and notifications, the BFSI sector has the biggest revenue share. Banks and financial institutions also utilize personalized marketing to encourage customers to invest in new products and schemes, which helps the category grow. With the trend toward mobile banking on smartphones and smartwatches, the Internet of Behaviors market growth in the BFSI sector is anticipated to increase.

Internet of Behavior (IoB) Market: Report Scope & Segments

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 2,635.01 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 445.32 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 21.8% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Aware, Trifacta, Vertica Systems, NICE Ltd, NuData Security, Riverbed Technology, Qubit Technology, CognitiveScale, Capillary Technologies, and Sweet Analytics Segments Covered By Application, By Enterprise Size. By Industry, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographical Overview

North America: Due to its numerous established IT & telecom firms, as well as its high rate of adoption of advanced technology, the Internet of Behaviors market in North America holds a significant majority globally. The region's ongoing technological development is also anticipated to fuel future growth in demand for IoB solutions.

Asia Pacific: The IoB market has also shown substantial expansion in the Asia Pacific region, notably in developing nations like India. IoB has been used in these nations' smart city programs to create smart products and enhance the quality of life for residents.

Browse the Detail Report “Internet of Behaviors Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Advertising Campaign, Digital Marketing, Content Delivery, Brand Promotion), By Enterprise Size, By Industry, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/internet-of-behaviors-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

NICE Ltd. and Cognizant formed a strategic alliance in January 2023 to collaborate on effective customer experience transformation. The cooperation aims to use artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and others to improve consumer experiences and spur corporate growth.

The Report Answers Questions Such As

What is the current and expected size of the Internet of Behaviors market?

What are the major factors driving the growth of the market?

Who are the Internet of Behaviors market key players?

Which segment captures the largest share of the Internet of Behaviors industry?

What will be the CAGR and the Internet of Behaviors market study period?

Which region will lead the market globally?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the internet of behavior market report based on application, enterprise size, industry, and region:

By Application Outlook

Advertising Campaign

Digital Marketing

Content Delivery

Brand Promotion

Others

By Enterprise Size Outlook

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Outlook

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Media & Entertainment

Tourism & Travel

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

