In Situ Hybridization Global Market Report 2023

The global in situ hybridization market is expected to grow from $1.43 billion in 2022 to $1.57 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The in situ hybridization market is expected to reach $2.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.6%.



The In-situ hybridization market includes revenues earned by entities by providing in-situ hybridization with synthetic oligonucleotides probes, double-stranded DNA (dsDNA) probes, and single-stranded DNA (dsDNA) probes.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The In-situ hybridization market also includes sales of linear hybridization chain reaction techniques and non-linear hybridization chain reaction techniques.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



In-situ hybridization refers to the method that enables the exact localization of a certain nucleic acid segment inside a histologic slice. In-situ hybridization is used for identifying sequences of nucleotides in tissues, including complete tissues, portions of tissues, and cells.



North America was the largest region in the in situ hybridization market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in In-situ hybridization report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of in situ hybridization products are analytical instruments, kits and reagents, software and services, and others.Analytical instruments refer to instruments designed to help researchers detect and visualize specific nucleic acid sequences within cells or tissues.



The several types of techniques are involved are fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and chromogenic in situ hybridization (CISH), that has various types of probes included such as DNA and RNA. These are used in several applications, including cancer, cytogenetics, developmental biology, infectious diseases, and others, and are used by various end users, such as research and diagnostic laboratories, CROs, academic institutes, and others.



Increasing infectious diseases are expected to propel the growth of the in-situ hybridization market going forward.Infectious diseases refer to conditions that transmit from one individual to another via polluted foods and beverages and through pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites.



By utilizing labeled nucleic acid sequences (probes) particular to the infectious organism, in situ hybridization (ISH) seeks to identify complementary nucleic acid sequences that are present in the tissue, so an increasing infectious disease boosts the growth of the in-situ hybridization market. For instance, in December 2022, according to the Annual Epidemiological Report for 2021 published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, a Sweden-based European government health agency, the distribution of hepatitis C cases and rates per 100,000 population in Germany reached 4,718 cases and 5.7 rates, respectively, from 4,536 cases and 5.5 rates in 2020. Therefore, increasing infectious diseases are driving the growth of the in-situ hybridization market.



Technological developments are the key trend gaining popularity in the -situ hybridization market.Major companies operating in the in-situ hybridization market are focusing on the development of technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2021, Bio-Techne Corporation, a US-based biotech company engaged in the manufacturing and commercialization of science reagents, and instruments, launched RNAscope technology and marketed a new DNAscope Assays.The RNAscope technology is an enhanced in situ hybridization (ISH) technique that allows direct visualization of single-molecule transcription with single-cell resolution in unaltered cells and tissues.



Since DNAscope uses the tried-and-true ’double-Z’ probe design and signal enhancement system of RNAscope, it can swiftly and easily create probes for any DNA target and allow for target visualization in formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues.



In September 2021, PerkinElmer Inc., a US-based life science company engaged in the development and commercialization of diagnostic and industrial testing products acquired BioLegend for $5.25 billion. With this acquisition, the extensive life science platform and robust worldwide infrastructure of PerkinElmer will aid BioLegend in extending its business in the diagnostic segment. Also, this acquisition is expected to increase the scope of PerkinElmer’s life science offerings to include cytometry, proteogenomics, multiplex assays, recombinant proteins, magnetic cell separation, and bioprocessing. BioLegend is a US-based company engaged in the manufacturing of diagnostic reagents for biomedical research companies.



The countries covered in the In-situ hybridization market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The in situ hybridization market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides in situ hybridization market statistics, including in situ hybridization industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an in situ hybridization market share, detailed in situ hybridization market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the in situ hybridization industry. This in situ hybridization market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

