Skin Booster Global Market Report 2023

The global skin booster market is expected to grow from $0.98 billion in 2022 to $1.07 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.95%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The skin booster market is expected to reach $1.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.77%.



The skin boosters market consists of sales of non-cross-linked HA skin boosters, polynucleotide skin boosters, and stabilized hyaluronic acid skin boosters.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Skin boosters are injectables that improve elasticity, skin texture, and moisture by injecting hyaluronic acid (HA), a gel-like material under the skin that improves firmness, brightness, and overall skin quality. It is used to stimulate collagen production, resulting in firmer, younger-looking skin by minimizing fine lines and wrinkles.



North America was the largest region in the skin boosters market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of skin boosters are mesotherapy and micro-needle.Mesotherapy is a procedure that involves injecting vitamins, enzymes, hormones, and plant extracts into the skin to regenerate and tighten it while also eliminating undesirable fat and used as a non-surgical cosmetic treatment to diminish problem areas in patients’ bodies such as cellulite, excess weight, body contouring, and face or neck rejuvenation.



Majorly used to treat males and females in dermatology clinics and medspa.



The demand for wrinkle treatment is expected to propel the growth of the skin booster market going forward.Wrinkle treatment refers to the treatment provided to creases, folds, or ridges in the skin using creams, laser therapy, Botox, and others to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles to enhance beauty.



Skin boosters are commonly used in wrinkle treatment where hyaluronic acid is injected skin to improve skin texture, elasticity, and moisture by enhancing hydration and volume of skin and helping in creating a more youthful appearance.For instance, in 2020according to the report published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, around 811,000 Botox operations, a procedure used to reduce wrinkles, were performed on adults in their 30s, accounting for nearly 18% of the national total.



Therefore, the demand for wrinkle treatment is driving the growth of the skin booster market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the skin booster market.Major companies operating in the skin boosters market are more focused on developing product innovations to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2023, The Beauty Health Company, a US-based personal care company partnered with Omorovicza, a Hungry-based skin care company, advanced skin renewal booster with patented healing concentrate for a more youthful complexion.The Healing Concentrate is blended with other necessary components before being given using HydraFacial’s proprietary magic wand handpiece and vortex fusion technology, allowing the contents to permeate the skin.



The Hydrafacial x Omorovicza formula contains the following key ingredients such as retinol and vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, amino acids, and arabinogalactan.



In January 2022, Galderma S A, a Switzerland-based independent dermatology company acquired ALASTIN Skincare, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will enhance Galderma’s integrated dermatology platform with a comprehensive collection of scientifically-proven products for daily skincare boost regimens and peri-procedural use and underscores the company’s commitment to be the partner of choice for aesthetic professionals. ALASTIN Skincare, Inc. is a US-based specialty aesthetics company dedicated to developing innovative and clinically-tested physician-dispensed skincare products.



The countries covered in the skin boosters market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The skin booster market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides skin booster market statistics, including skin booster industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a skin booster market share, detailed skin booster market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the skin booster industry. This skin booster market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

