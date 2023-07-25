$2.34Bn Growth for Mice Model Market Size to Hit 5.4% CAGR with CRISPR Segment Driving Growth During 2022-2028

Pune, India, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Recently Published Report by The Insight Partners, “ Mice Model Market Size Report and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Service, Technology, Indication, End User, Application, and Mode”; the market size is expected to grow from $1.70 billion in 2022 to $2.34 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028. By indication, the oncology studies segment is anticipated held the largest share of the mice model market in 2022 and is estimated to register the CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2028.





Download Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00022453





North America is the largest market for mice model across the globe. The region is anticipated to witness substantial market growth for mice models over the forecast period, owing to the presence of key market players and the development of pharmaceutical and research sectors in this region. Further, the ongoing research and development in the healthcare sector for the development of regenerative medicine and tissue engineering is also propelling the demand for mice models in North America. Among the North America province, the US is a major market for mice models. The mice are the most productive model organisms used in research today. Mice are ideal because they are easy to care for and have short reproductive cycles. Mice also share 85% of the protein-coding genome and share many similarities with human physiology, including the circulatory, reproductive, digestive, endocrine, and nervous systems. This means they can reflect how people grow, develop the disease, and age. While mice are the model organisms most commonly used alongside rats, they account for 95% of all experimental animals. The mice model market in the US is expected to grow due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, including diabetes and viral infections. The presence and dominance of CROs in the country incorporating animal models into their research and increased focus on personalized medicines are key factors expected to drive the market in the US. Further, continuous research and development in the healthcare sector for the development of regenerative medicine and tissue engineering are driving the need for mice models in the US.

The increasing prevalence of diseases is forcing the government to focus on preventive measures. This is driving the investment in conducting clinical trials in animal models. In March 2020, the FDA spent around US$ 250,000 testing SARS-CoV-2 on animal models. For instance, Charles River Laboratories provided hACE2-NCG mice models designed explicitly for COVID-19 research. The increasing use of mice model-based preclinical interpretations of new therapeutics and drug discovery and development will boost sales in the market. Various mice models are being generated in large numbers by the Knockout Mouse Project (KOMP) high-throughput mutagenesis programs in the US. The Mutant Mouse Regional Resource Center (MMRRC) in the US serves as a repository for mouse strains important for use in biomedical research to meet the demand and supply of mice models. The presence of established industry players and state-of-the-art healthcare facilities in the country will further fuel the demand. Thus, the factors mentioned above are estimated to propel the market's growth in the US during the forecast period.





Browse key market insights spread across 200 pages with 194 list of tables & 106 list of figures from the report, "Mice Model Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Inbred Mice, Outbred Mice, Genetically Engineered Mice, Hybrid Mice, Surgically Modified Mice, and Spontaneous Mutant Mice), Service (Breeding, Cryopreservation, Model-in Licensing, Genetic Testing, Quarantine, and Others), Technology (CRISPR, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem cell Injection, Nuclear Transfer, and Others), Indication [Oncology Studies, Immunology & Inflammation Studies, Endocrine Metabolic Studies, Cardiovascular Studies, Central Nervous System (CNS) Studies, Genetic Studies, Infectious Disease Studies, Fibrosis, and Other Disease Studies], End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, and Others), Application (Preclinical Drug Development, Biomarker Analysis, and Basic Cancer Research), and Mode (In-House and Outsourced)" in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/mice-model-market







Growing Consumption of Personalized Medicine Boosts Overall Global Mice Model Market Growth:

Medicine is moving away from the "one size fits all" paradigm. The vision of personalized medicine for the 21st century is to provide the right patient with the right drug in the correct dose at the right time. The practical application of personalized medicine depends heavily on the availability of rigorous diagnostic tools that allow the optimal selection of therapeutic products to improve patient outcomes. According to the FDA, personalized medicine aims to increase benefits and reduce patient risks by targeting prevention and treatment more effectively.

Personalized medicines are treatments based on the environment, the patient's unique biological makeup, and lifestyle. Therefore, companion diagnostics play an essential role in developing successful precision medicine. Companies are focused on introducing new companion diagnostics for various types of cancer. For example, in October 2020, Roche received US FDA approval for the expanded claims of the Cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2 as (CDx) for treating non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Therefore, FDA approval of such a new and innovative approach may pave the way for patient identification for personalized medicine.

Personalized medicines are concepts, practices, or modalities that expressly predict the human response to medicines and diseases and are based on intraspecific differences. Slight differences in genetic makeup can result in dramatic differences in response to drugs or disease. Researchers help in developing approaches to personalized medicines for many genetic disorders. These personalized medicines sometimes use custom genetic interventions, such as antisense-mediated exon skipping or genome editing, to restore protein function in a mutation-specific manner. Mice models for drug discovery and development have played an essential role in characterizing disease pathophysiology and associated injury mechanisms, identifying drug targets, and evaluating novel therapeutics for toxicity/safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and efficacy. The specific model chosen for a particular drug to be tested and developed depends on the goal of the thorough study.

The traditional use of animal models in drug discovery establishes and demonstrates non-clinical proof of concept for specific drug molecules' safety, efficacy, and target of interest. Mouse models can facilitate the development of personalized medicine approaches. Personalized medicine approaches need to be developed and preclinically tested in relevant cell and mouse models that ideally contain the human target sequences. Therefore, owing to these factors, with the growing demand for personalized medicines, the market for mice models is proliferating substantially.





Global Mice Model Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 1.70 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 2.34 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 200 No. of Tables 194 No. of Charts & Figures 106 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Service, Technology, Indication, End User, Application, and Mode





Global Mice Models Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Charles River Laboratories; The Jackson Laboratory; Taconic Biosciences; TRANS GENIC INC.; GenOway S.A.; Envigo; Janvier Labs; Ozgene Pty Ltd.; Crown Bioscience Inc.; and Harbour BioMed among others are key companies operating in the global mice models market. Leading players focus on expanding and diversifying their market presence and clientele, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In June 2022 , Taconic Biosciences, announced advancing carcinogenicity testing with an initiative that combines the rasH2 model with genomic technologies—aiming to enable test results that are available earlier in the process and more predictive of human outcomes.

In February 2022 , Trans Genic Inc., company has completed the development of exon humanized mice for research on new coronavirus infection (COVID-19). In the future, by providing the same mouse, the company will contribute to elucidation of the infection of COVID-19 and research on infectious disease control at public research institutes.





Buy Premium Copy of Mice Model Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00022453





Global Mice Model Market: Segmental Overview

The “Global Mice Model Market” is segmented based on type, service, technology, indication, mode, application, end user, and geography. Based on type, the mice model market is segmented into inbred mice, genetically engineered mice, hybrid mice, spontaneous mutant mice, outbred mice, and surgically modified mice. Based on service, the mice model market is segmented into breeding, cryopreservation, genetic testing, model-in licensing, quarantine, and others. By technology, the market is segmented as CRISPR, microinjection, nuclear transfer, embryonic stem cell injection, and others. The indication, the mouse model market is segmented as oncology studies, genetic studies, infectious disease studies, endocrine metabolic studies, fibrosis, central nervous system (CNS) studies, immunology and inflammation studies, cardiovascular studies, and other disease studies. By mode, the mice model market is bifurcated into outsourced and in-house. By application, the mice model market is segmented as pre-clinical drug development, biomarker analysis, and basic cancer research. By end user, the mice model market is segmented as academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and others.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Mice Model Market:

The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly impacted the mice model market for vaccine and antiviral drug research and development. Many mice models are required to verify the safety and efficacy of new drugs before human trials are conducted. Several mice models had supported SARS-CoV-2 replication, including C57BL/6, BALB/c, 129SvEv, hACE2 transgenic, and STA1 gene knockout (KO), from which some mice models, like humans, developed symptoms of pneumonia. The demand for COVID-19 mice models is increasing, especially for humanized ACE2 (hACE2) mice, which express human ACE2 in the respiratory tract and other epithelia and develop lethal SARS-CoV-2 infection. For instance, Applied StemCell, Inc., a US-based biotechnology company, used its TARGATT knockin technology to develop hACE2 models to assess the effectiveness of vaccines and antiviral drugs and assess the severity of COVID-19 pathogenesis. However, supply was limited as mice model suppliers did not have ready-made populations to meet the increasing demand. In addition, due to the pandemic, many research institutions were forced to close and could not operate normally, negatively impacting the mice model market. Considering the above situation in the US, the pandemic had a negative impact on the mice model market in the short term. However, in the long term, governments and scientific research institutions in the countries must increase research investments in treatments and vaccines for infectious diseases such as COVID-19. Therefore, owing to the reasons mentioned above, the market for mice models is expected to grow in the near future.









Go through further research published by The Insight Partners: (Purchase with 10% Instant Discount):

Humanized Mice Model Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Laboratory Animal Model Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Anatomical Models Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis

In Vitro Lung Model Market to 2027- Global Analysis and Forecasts

Eye Anatomical Model Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: