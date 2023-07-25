New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microorganism Feed Carbohydrase Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479914/?utm_source=GNW

The global microorganisms feed carbohydrase market is expected to grow from $1.42 billion in 2022 to $1.55 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The microorganisms feed carbohydrase market is expected to reach $2.16 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%.



The microorganism feeds carbohydrase market consists of sales of lipase, protease, glucosidases, inverted sugar syrups, glucose, and fructose.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Microorganism feed carbohydrase refers to a vast family of glycosidase enzymes that catalyze five types of reactions that convert carbs into simple sugars.Carbohydrases are enzymes that break down polysaccharides and are produced in the pancreas, salivary glands, and small intestine.



They aid in the breakdown of meal components that the digestive tract cannot efficiently break down on its own.



North America was the largest region in the microorganism feed carbohydrase market in 2022. The regions covered in the microorganism feed carbohydrase market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of microorganism feed carbohydrase are amylases, cellulases, pectinases, lactase, and others.Amylases refer to an enzyme that helps in digestion and is found naturally in the saliva of some mammals, including humans.



The various forms include dry, and liquid.The various livestock includes poultry, swine, ruminants, aquatic animals, and others.



These are used in various applications such as food and beverage, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and others.



Rising demand for animal protein such as meat is expected to propel the growth of the microorganisms feed carbohydrase market going forward. Meat refers to the flesh of animals that are used for consumption to offer a good source of protein, vitamins, and minerals in a diet. microorganisms feed carbohydrase enzymes are commonly employed in animal feeds to reduce the negative impacts of antinutritional elements in the structure of feed raw materials and improve performance, which helps to supply more meat per animal at a reduced cost while enhancing overall long-term well-being. For instance, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a France-based intergovernmental organization for trade, the global meat consumption per capita would rise by 0.3% per year to 35.4 kg in retail weight equivalent by the year 2030, where poultry meat represents 41% of all the protein from meat sources with an increase of 2% in 2030 due to its healthier food choice, cheap price, and convenience of preparation. Therefore, rising demand for animal protein such as meat drives the microorganisms feed carbohydrase market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the microorganism feed carbohydrase market.Major companies operating in the microorganism feed carbohydrase market are focused on introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2022, Novozymes, a Denmark-based biotechnology firm that develops microorganism feed carbohydrase in collaboration with the Royal Dutch DSM Group, a Netherlands-based company that provides microbial enzymes, developed the Ronozyme feed enzymes. These enzymes would improve feed utilization and efficacy, and also reduce feed costs and adverse environmental impacts, thereby promoting sustainable development of the industry.



In November 2021, Novozymes A/S, a Denmark-based global biotechnology company, acquired Novo Nordisk Pharmatech A/S for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Novozymes A/S aims to capitalize on its track record of delivering superior products, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction and producing high-quality biopharmaceuticals.



Novo Nordisk Pharmatech A/S is a Denmark-based biopharmaceutical company that develops microorganisms feed enzymes.



The countries covered in the microorganism feed carbohydrase market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The microorganisms feed carbohydrase market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides microorganisms feed carbohydrase market statistics, including microorganisms feed carbohydrase industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with microorganisms feed carbohydrase market share, detailed microorganisms feed carbohydrase market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the microorganisms feed carbohydrase industry. These microorganisms feed carbohydrase market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

