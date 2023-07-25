Lead Acid Battery Market Revenues to Reach USD 56.18 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Lead Acid Battery Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 45.30 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period.



The increasing automobile sales are expected to stimulate the growth of the lead-acid battery market. The lead-acid battery market has observed several progresses in technologies such as AGM (Absorbed Glass Mat) batteries and EFB (Enhanced Flooded Battery) technology, which are expected to deliver countless opportunities for the market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the lead-acid battery market, with large demands coming from China, Japan, and India.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 45.30 billion Market Size (2028) USD 56.18 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.40% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The increasing automobile sales. The increasing number of solar power projects and the continuous expansion of telecommunication infrastructure.

Who are the Top Companies in the Lead Acid Battery Market?



The global lead acid battery market is fragmented.

The noteworthy players holding the global lead acid battery market are:

Johnson Controls International PLC

Exide Technologies Inc.

GS Yuasa Corporation

EnerSys

East Penn Manufacturing Co.

C&D Technologies Inc.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd

Leoch International Technology Limited

Panasonic Corporation

Key Highlights from the Lead Acid Battery Market Report :

Growing Usage in the SLI Battery Segment

SLI batteries are devised for automobiles and are always installed with the vehicle’s charging system. Hence, there is a continuous cycle of charge and discharge in the battery whenever the vehicle is running. The 12-volt batteries have been the most used for over 50 years. Nonetheless, their average voltage is close to 14 volts.

In 2021, the SLI battery segment held a 75.32% market share. It is expected to boost during the forecast period due to the worldwide growth in the automotive sector. The expanding demand from OEMs and aftermarkets has furthered the automotive sector.

APAC Region Anticipated to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to dominate the lead-acid battery market, with most orders coming from China, Japan, and India.

The expanding adoption of electric vehicles aligns with its clean energy policy. The Chinese administration plans to ease constraints on automakers importing cars into the country to reduce the demand-supply gap.

What are the Latest Developments in the Lead Acid Battery Market?

In October 2022, BAE USA’s stationary lead-acid battery energy storage system was certified for the 3rd edition of ANSI/CAN/UL 1973.

In July 2022, Amara Raja Batteries (ARBL) declared plans to enlarge its lead-acid business with various options to expand geographically outside India.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Lead Acid Battery Market Based on Application, Technology, and Geography:

By Application SLI (Starting, Lighting, Ignition) Batteries Stationary Batteries (Telecom, UPS, Energy Storage Systems (ESS), etc.) Portable Batteries (Consumer Electronics, etc.) Other Applications

By Technology Flooded VRLA (Valve Regulated Lead-acid)

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



