Southeast Asia Bakery Products Market Revenues to Reach USD 14.98 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

According to a new market research report titled " Southeast Asia Bakery Products Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 10.88 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period.

Bakery products include bread, cookies, pies, pastries, rolls, and muffins, which are primarily made from flour or grains. The demand for value-added products is increasing, particularly due to their health benefits. In Southeast Asia, consumers prefer Western-style diets containing primarily wheat and high protein.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 10.88 billion Market Size (2028) USD 14.98 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.60% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The demand for healthy baked goods. Busy lifestyles and increasing demand for on-the-go snack sizes.

Which are the Top Companies in the Southeast Asia Bakery Products Market?

The Southeast Asian bakery products market is highly fragmented, with several established players offering various products. Product innovation is one of the most used strategies by leading companies. They are developing new flavors, unique product designs, and improved packaging to increase brand sales and gain a wider consumer base.

Prominent players in the Southeast Asian bakery products market are,

PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo TBK

President Bakery Public Company Limited

Mighty Bakery SDN BHD

Mondelēz International Inc.

QAF Limited (Gardenia Bakery KL SDN BHD)

Variety Foods International Company Limited

Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd

JG Summit Holdings (Universal Robina Corporation)

PPB Group Bhd

CP All Public Company Limited

SPC Samlip Co. Ltd

Key Highlights from the Southeast Asia Bakery Products Market Report :

Demand for Healthy Bakery Products

The demand for natural and organic food products is rising due to increased consumer awareness of the adverse effects of synthetic food items.

Thus, market players are responding to this demand by introducing superfood seeds in their products, such as chia seeds which are loaded with protein and calcium. For instance, Munchy’s offers Oat Krunch, a healthy cracker containing oats and chia seeds, rich in fiber and free of trans fat.

Indonesia Occupies the Major Market Share

The demand for baked goods in Indonesia is increasing steadily due to changing lifestyles of consumers, their rising incomes, urbanization, and westernization. Indonesians are looking for products that fulfill their halal requirement and have authentic Indonesian flavors.

The rising popularity of online food delivery services is propelling the growth of the market in the country. This is leading to the introduction of new market players in the e-commerce bakery market.

What are the Latest Developments in the Southeast Asia Bakery Products Market?

In July 2022, SPC Samlip introduced four domestic wheat bakeries. The new items were made available in Nonghyup Hanaromat and e-mart outlets worldwide.

In February 2022, Mondelez successfully expanded its Oreo biscuits production line in Cikarang, Indonesia. The company announced investing USD 23 million in the production facility.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Southeast Asia Bakery Products Market Based on Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Bread Sweet Biscuit Crackers and Savory Biscuits Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Morning Goods

By Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience/Grocery Stores Online Retail Stores Other Distribution Channels

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Indonesia Malaysia Vietnam Thailand Philippines Myanmar Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Southeast Asia Bakery Products Market Report (2023-2028) .

