AI-Focused Recruiting Veteran Kyle Langworthy named Head of AI, ML, and Data Practice for Riviera Partners, the Leader in Tech-Centric Executive Search

San Francisco, CA, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Partners , the leading global executive search firm specializing in technology, product, and design leadership, has announced Kyle Langworthy as Head of their AI, ML, and Data practice. As the top executive search firm in this area with over 20 years of experience, the practice combines the full breadth of AI, ML, and Data disciplines, leveraging Riviera’s existing focus, insight, and access to the best talent across the Emerging, Growth, Private Equity, and Enterprise Practices.

Langworthy has focused on AI, Robotics, Autonomy, ML Infrastructure, Data, and Engineering for several years, rapidly expanding Riviera's client base since 2019. He joined from WorthyWorks, a search firm he founded that was originally dedicated to cryptographers and deeply technical security practitioners before growing internationally and more broadly into technology leadership. Langworthy’s strengths include helping clients navigate the rapidly changing landscape of AI to identify, assess, and secure the right leaders to drive growth and deliver longer-term value.

Riviera’s AI client base has included Databricks, Snowflake, Google, Sisu, ASAPP, Clari, Ambient, Hyperscience, Scale, Labelbox, Socure, Alluxio, Brightdrop, Turing, PolyAI, Checkr, Outreach, Sorare, and Grammarly.

“Riviera has placed some of the leading AI minds driving innovation today. We partner closely with our clients on building out long-term AI strategies that delve deep into the Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and Data needs of an organization, installing leaders who lay the foundations upon which AI experiences will be built for years to come,” said Will Hunsinger, CEO at Riviera Partners . “As AI continues to drive new applications and investments and permeates every business sector, our dedicated practice under Kyle's leadership will ensure we can scale and meet the increasing demand for leaders who can navigate the landscape.”

"The opportunity to drive and expand the AI practice at Riviera Partners during what might be considered the golden age of AI is incredibly exciting," said Langworthy. "We’re seeing an amazing amount of growth in product and software innovation, and the needs are booming for dedicated leaders within more traditional businesses to understand the impact and change AI can deliver. AI is just the tip of the spear, behind which are enormously complex systems, massive amounts of data, and the need for hyper-competent leaders to navigate ambiguity and make the right bets. The team and I are committed to ensuring we exceed client expectations and deepen our relationships across industries as the go-to partner for all things AI."

Riviera is a partner at all private and public company growth stages and has completed thousands of searches globally, partnering with world-class venture capital, public, and private equity firms to provide top technology and product leadership to their portfolio companies across all major technology hubs and brands. The specialized recruiting firm defines the modern era of executive search by combining deep recruiting expertise and innovative AI and machine learning technology to score, predict, and match the best candidate for a company’s specific needs and stage.

About Riviera Partners

Riviera Partners is a global driver of innovation for today’s most influential companies – expertly placing executive talent in the crucial areas of technology, product management, and design. Riviera combines over two decades of recruiting expertise with a proprietary platform that uses machine learning to score and predict the best candidate for a company's specific needs, driving successful outcomes. As a result, the company has become the go-to talent partner for leading private equity investors, venture capitalists, public companies, and technology innovators. Learn more about Riviera Partners at www.rivierapartners.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

###