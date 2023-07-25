Agricultural Testing Market Revenues to Reach USD 7.52 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Agricultural Testing Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 5.70 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period.

Agricultural testing is the analysis of soil, water, seeds, and other samples to determine their quality and contaminant content, ensuring healthy soil composition for optimal crop growth. The market for agricultural testing is experiencing high growth and popularity, particularly in developed and commercialized regions, driven by environmental safety and agricultural productivity regulations, increased demand for agricultural products, and the need for periodic soil testing.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 5.70 billion Market Size (2028) USD 7.52 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.70% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Need for higher food safety and quality. Increased demand for agricultural products.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Agricultural Testing Market?

The global agricultural testing market is moderately consolidated. Numerous government-operated laboratories provide various agricultural testing services to farmers worldwide. Companies compete based on equipment quality and promotion. They focus on strategic moves like new services, partnerships, and acquisitions to gain larger market shares.

The significant players in the global agricultural testing market are,

Eurofins Scientific

Agilent Technologies Inc.

SCS Global Services

Bureau Veritas SA

ALS Limited

Element Materials Technology

TUV Nord Group

Apal Agricultural Laboratory

Intertek Group PLC

EMD Millipore Corporation

BioMerieux SA

Aurea Agrosciences

3M Company

Charm Sciences Inc.

Neogen Corporation

Biolumix Inc.

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

North America Food Safety Testing Market Report - The North American food safety testing market size is estimated at USD 5.97 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 7.77 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.39% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The North American food safety testing market size is estimated at USD 5.97 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 7.77 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.39% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Food Packaging Testing Market Report - The global food packaging testing market size is estimated at USD 4.15 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 6.17 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.22% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Global Agricultural Testing Market Report :

Regulations and Legislations for Safety

Regulations and legalizations concerning environmental safety and agricultural productivity are found to be the key drivers driving the agricultural testing market globally. Governments are taking proactive measures to ensure agriculture and food safety.

Sample testing is becoming increasingly popular in commercialized agriculture countries to maintain the export growth of agricultural commodities. Seed and soil testing have also gained popularity, with organizations like the International Seed Testing Association (ISTA) developing standard procedures in seed trade.

The growing need to address issues and challenges in the agricultural supply chain and food safety is creating significant market potential for agricultural testing products.

North America Dominates the Market

North America is the largest market for agricultural testing globally, with the United States offering attractive market potential, primarily due to stringent food safety, environmental, and agricultural regulations, along with the presence of numerous agriculture testing service providers in the region.

Electrophoretic and serological methods are increasingly used in seed testing in the region. The electrophoretic method is used for assessing seed storage proteins and identifying cultivar purity, while serological methods are suitable for species identification and determining the species composition of admixtures.

The shift in consumer preference toward higher food safety and quality standards is driving the need to maintain soil properties for quality production.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Agricultural Testing Market?

In February 2023, Hill Laboratories signed a joint partnership agreement with Merieux Nutrisciences to provide comprehensive solutions for food businesses in New Zealand, encompassing food safety testing and auditing services.

In November 2022, SCS Global Services launched a new certification program to distinguish plant-based brands based on rigorous auditing, testing, and labeling requirements.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Agricultural Testing Market Based on Sample and Geography.

By Sample (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Water Testing Soil Testing Seed Testing Bio-Solids Testing Manure Testing Other Samples

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe Germany United Kingdom France Russia Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific India China Australia Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Africa South Africa Rest of Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Agricultural Testing Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Food Allergen Testing Market Report - The food allergen testing market size is expected to grow from USD 841.57 million in 2023 to USD 1.23 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.91% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The food allergen testing market size is expected to grow from USD 841.57 million in 2023 to USD 1.23 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.91% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Water Testing Market Report - The global water testing market size is expected to grow from USD 4.12 billion in 2023 to USD 5.40 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The global water testing market size is expected to grow from USD 4.12 billion in 2023 to USD 5.40 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Italy Food Safety Testing Market Report - The Italian food safety testing market is projected to register a CAGR of 11.8% over the next five years.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment