System in Package (Sip) Technology Market to Surpass 16.31 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Enables More Efficient and Compact Electronics

Westford,USA, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the system in package (Sip) technology market is expected to witness significant growth, driven by several factors. The increased use of smartphones and smart wearables has created a demand for compact and efficient electronic components. System in package technology offers a solution for integrating multiple functionalities into a single package, enabling the development of smaller and more sophisticated consumer electronic devices.

The automotive industry, particularly electric vehicles, will experience growth during the forecast period due to the increasing sensitivity of fossil fuels and the expansion of governmental programmers aiming at a cleaner environment. The demand for a wide range of integrated circuits (ICs) with high safety and cost-effectiveness pushes manufacturers to develop these products in the system in package (Sip) technology.

Prominent Players in System in Package (Sip) Technology Market

• Amkor Technology

• ASE Group

• Chipbond Technology

• Chipmos Technologies

• FATC

• Intel

• JCET

• Powertech Technology

• Samsung Electronics

• Spil

• Texas Instruments

• Unisem

• UTAC (Global A&T Electronics)

• Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.

• FUJITSU, TOSHIBA ELECTRONICS EUROPE GMBH

• Renesas Electronics Corporation.

• Qualcomm Incorporated,

• Toshiba Corporation

• Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.

• GS Nanotech

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited

Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging (FOWLP) Segment is Dominating the Market Share Due to Rising Demand For FOWLP Packaging Technique

The fan-out wafer level packaging (FOWLP) segment dominated the system in package (Sip) technology market. Intel was one of the first companies to use flip-chip packaging to improve its entry-level CPUs' electrical and thermal performance. When it comes to heterogeneous packaging electronics, including baseband CPUs, RF transceivers and power management ICs, FOWLP is frequently used. The expanding need for functionality and reduced package sizes (PMICS) led to the use of flip-chip packaging technology in baseband and application processors for mobile platforms. The demand for semiconductor devices with multiple 1/O points is also predicted to rise, which will raise demand for the FOWLP packaging technique.

The markets in the North America has the largest market share for system in package (Sip) technology. Therefore, the existence of leading industry players and others are important consideration during this growth phase.A number of manufacturers in the region have emerged due to the rising demand for system in package (Sip) technology, offering a variety of goods and services.

Flip-chip Segment is Anticipated to Grow Due to an Improved Signal Integrity

System-in-Package (Sip) technology, which enables the integration of several semiconductor components into a single package, includes flip-chip segment as a crucial component. A bare semiconductor die is flipped over and mounted directly onto a substrate using solder bumps in flip-chip technology, resulting in a direct electrical connection between the die and the substrate in the system in package (Sip) technology.

The markets in the Asia-Pacific had the most significant revenue market share with over half of the global system in package (Sip) technology market. The Asia-Pacific is expected to continue leading the market in revenue by 2030. This region is estimated to have the fastest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast decade.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the system in package (Sip) technology market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in System in Package (Sip) Technology Market

80V N-channel power MOSFETs produced with the most recent generation of manufacturing technology were released by Toshiba Corporation in 2021. The novel MOSFETs can be used as switching power sources in industrial equipment found in data centres and telecom base stations. The surface-mount "TPN19008QM" package and the "TPH2R408QM" package are part of the extended line-up.

Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 6, which has the ground-breaking Blood Oxygen feature, to give customers more insight into their general well-being in In 2021. The S6 System in Package (Sip), a new generation of always-on altimeter, a speedier CPU, and other major hardware upgrades are just a few of the Apple Watch Series 6 offers.

