Metal Magnesium Market Volume to Reach 1,415.70 kilotons by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

According to a new market research report titled " Metal Magnesium Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at 1,093.53 kilotons in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period.

Magnesium is the lightest structural metal, often mixed with other metals to enhance strength. Magnesium is used in electronics for heat dissipation systems, television and computer casings, and other applications. The demand for magnesium has been increasing since 2021 due to growing consumption in the automotive and electronics industries. The increasing demand for alloying and lightweight materials in the aerospace and automotive industries is expected to drive the market in the coming years.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) 1,093.53 kilotons Market Size (2028) 1,415.70 kilotons CAGR (2023-2028) 5.30% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Volume (kilotons) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Demand from automotive and aerospace industries. The increasing popularity of electric cars.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Metal Magnesium Market?

The market is partially consolidated in nature.

The significant players in the global metal magnesium market are,

American Magnesium

Dead Sea Magnesium (ICL Group)

Fu Gu Yi De Magnesium Alloy Co. Ltd

Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals Co. Ltd

Regal Metal

Rima Industrial

Shanxi Bada Magnesium Co. Ltd

Solikamsk Magnesium Works

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Limited (SMCL)

Taiyuan Tongxiang Metal Magnesium Co. Ltd

US Magnesium LLC

Wenxi Yinguang Magnesium Industry (Group) Co. Ltd

Western Magnesium Corporation

Key Highlights from the Global Metal Magnesium Market Report :

Increasing Usage in the Production of Aluminum Alloys

Aluminum-magnesium alloys are used in various applications, including aerospace, automotive, industrial components, tools, and machinery.

The rising demand for electric cars is driving the market demand for aluminum alloys, as electric vehicles require lightweight components. Magnesium is added to aluminum alloys to provide moderate and high-strength characteristics without compromising ductility.

Aluminum alloys are also used in airplanes to reduce weight, save energy, and reduce fuel use.

Asia-Pacific Dominating the Market

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest consumer of magnesium metal globally, with countries like China, India, and Japan being significant users.

The automotive industry in China and India is experiencing significant growth. The rise in electric vehicle adoption in China and Japan contributes to the increased demand for magnesium.

Japan is planning to transition to 100% electric car sales by 2035, further driving the growth of the electric vehicle market in the country.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Metal Magnesium Market?

In February 2023, Western Magnesium Corporation announced its plan to build a new production facility for magnesium metal with an initial annual capacity of 25,000 metric tons and a new research and development center in Nevada.

In July 2022, Chongqing Boao Magnesium-Aluminum Metal Manufacturing Co. Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of RSM Group/ Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals Co. Ltd) completed a high-performance magnesium-aluminum alloy and deep processing project (Phase II project) located in Pingshan Industrial Park, Chongqing City.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Metal Magnesium Market Based on End-User Industry and Geography

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Aluminum Alloys Die-casting Iron and Steel Metal Reduction Other End-user Industries

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Rest of Europe South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



