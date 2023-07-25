North America Crop Protection Chemicals Market Revenues to Reach USD 17.65 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " North America Crop Protection Chemicals Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 14.37 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period.

Crop protection chemicals are used to prevent damage to crops caused by pests, diseases, and weeds. The agricultural crop protection chemicals industry in North America is growing, driven by the growing population, declining arable land, and food security concerns. The development of new pesticide-active ingredients reduced in the past decade, leading to an increase in off-patent pesticides and the emergence of biological pesticides. The region has a significant amount of cropland, with a focus on sustainable farming practices and reducing reliance on chemical inputs.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 14.37 billion Market Size (2028) USD 17.65 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.20% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Government initiatives to ensure food safety. Emergence of bio-pesticides.



Who are the Top Companies in the North America Crop Protection Chemicals Market?

The market is highly consolidated, with a few players holding most of the market share. These players are competing to hold a consistent share of the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and expansions are identified as some of the major business strategies adopted by the key players.

The significant players in the North American crop protection chemicals market are,

BASF SE

Bayer CropScience AG

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

Syngenta AG

Corteva Agriscience

FMC Corporation

Nufarm Ltd

Sumitomo Chemicals America Inc. (Valent Group)

American Vanguard Corporation

ISAGRO SpA

Bioworks Inc.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

UPL Ltd

Key Highlights from the North America Crop Protection Chemicals Market Report :

Fast Adoption of Bio-Based Pesticides

North America is shifting toward biological pesticides due to the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices like organic farming. Biopesticides are gaining popularity as they are seen as eco-friendly and act synergistically with other agricultural inputs.

The area under organic farming is increasing in both the United States and Canada, driven by consumer concerns over food safety and a preference for high-quality and healthy products.

Growing concerns about personal health have led consumers to invest in organic products. The biopesticide sector is being driven by a growing awareness of sustainable food production, farmers' concerns about excessive chemical use, and the rising cost of chemical crop protection.

High Demand for Herbicides

Herbicides are chemical agents used to control unwanted plants and weeds in home gardens and farms. Glyphosate is the most widely used herbicide in North America.

In the United States, herbicides are extensively used in corn-planted areas, followed by fungicides and insecticides.

While synthetic herbicides dominate the market, bio-herbicides that use microbes as biological weed control agents are gaining popularity in integrated pest management techniques.

The growing need to increase crop yield and quality, control crop yield losses due to weeds, and the rising demand for organic food and stringent government regulations are driving the growth of the bio-herbicides market.

What are the Latest Developments in the North America Crop Protection Chemicals Market?

In February 2022, Bayer AG launched Prosaro PRO 400 SC Fungicide in the United States. It is a new multi-MoA cereal fungicide that controls Fusarium head scab and leaf diseases.

In April 2021, Corteva AgriScience launched the DuraCor herbicide for pastures and rangeland in the United States. It can control more than 140 broadleaf weed species.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the North America Crop Protection Chemicals Market Based on Origin, Type, Crop Type, and Geography

By Origin (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Synthetic Bio-Based





By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Insecticide Herbicide Fungicide Other Crop Protection Chemicals

By Crop Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Cereals & Grains Pulses and Oilseeds Fruits and Vegetables Turf and Ornamentals

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the North America Crop Protection Chemicals Market Report (2023-2028) .

