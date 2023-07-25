Security Screening Systems Market Revenues to Reach USD 9.81 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Security Screening Systems Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 7.14 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period.



With the threat of terror attacks on public and critical infrastructure on the rise, security screening has become ever more important in various sectors, such as airports, border checkpoints, and government organizations. Many countries have increased their expenditure on new security equipment, which has driven the demand for advanced security screening systems. Automated security scanning solutions are being adopted by governments internationally to detect narcotics, drugs, explosives, and other banned substances.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 7.14 billion Market Size (2028) USD 9.81 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.57% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growth in the number of passengers and international trade. The increasing threat of terror attacks on public and critical infrastructure.

Who are the Top Companies in the Security Screening Systems Market?



The global security screening systems market is highly fragmented, with cumulative competition among market players due to the strengthening demand for safety and security in various domains, markedly in aerospace.

The noteworthy players holding the global security screening systems market are:

Smiths Detection Inc.

Leidos Holdings Inc.

OSI Systems Inc.

3DX-Ray Ltd

Teledyne ICM SA

Analogic Corporation

Nuctech Company Limited

Astrophysics Inc.

CEIA SpA

Gilardoni SpA

Muon Systems

Decision Sciences

Passport Systems Inc.

Lingacom Ltd

Key Highlights from the Security Screening Systems Market Report :

Developing Usage in the Airport Segment

Airport security incorporates numerous policies and practices exercised to safeguard passengers, airport personnel, aircraft, and airport property from criminal activity, terrorism, and other threats. This involves the use of screening devices at several levels by airport authorities, as well as air cargo screening.

Airports have several screening checkpoints positioned throughout their buildings to screen cargo and baggage and prevent unauthorized items from entering. These checkpoints characteristically involve screening for cabin baggage, hold baggage, cargo, and non-passengers.

APAC Region Anticipated to Dominate the Market

The narcotics trade is a crucial concern in the region, and China plays a vital role as a major contributor. It has witnessed an expanding trend of drug trafficking, mainly from overseas, which poses a potential threat to public health. Nevertheless, China's position as a central player in 5G deployment and development is estimated to drive the demand for security screening as critical infrastructure expands during the forecast period.

Rapid urbanization, population growth, and industrialization in India have led to the implementation of enhanced safety and security measures in critical national infrastructure sectors.

What are the Latest Developments in the Security Screening Systems Market?

In March 2023, OSI Systems Inc.'s Security category announced receiving an order worth approximately USD 20 million from ANA Aeroportos de Portugal for multiple units of its RTT 110 (Real Time Tomography) explosive detection system.

In February 2023, Smiths Detection Inc. awarded a contract to supply New Zealand's Aviation Security Service (AvSec) with advanced checkpoint security technology for its 5 major international airports in Christchurch, Queenstown, Dunedin, Wellington, and Auckland.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Security Screening Systems Market Based on Detection Technology, Application, End-user, and Geography:

By Detection Technology X-ray CT-based Neutron Sensing and Detection Other Detection Technologies

By Application Mail and Parcel Baggage Scanning Cargo and Vehicle Inspection Explosives and Narcotics

By End-user Airports Ports and Borders Defense Critical Infrastructure Commercial Law Enforcement and Transportation

By Geography North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Security Screening Systems Market Report (2023-2029) .

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the industry’s competitive landscape.

