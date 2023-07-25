New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Elastography Imaging Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479911/?utm_source=GNW

, Siemens, Clarius Mobile Health, Medtronic plc, Toshiba America Medical Systems Inc., SuperSonic Imagine, Resoundant Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, BK Medical Holding Company Inc., and SonoScape Medical Corp.



The global elastography imaging market is expected to grow from $2.98 billion in 2022 to $3.31 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The elastography imaging market is expected to reach $4.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7%.



The elastography imaging market consists of sales of one-dimensional transient elastography, point shear wave elastography, and two-dimensional shear wave elastography.



Elastography imaging refers to a non-invasive diagnostic technology that aids in determining the rigidity of organs and other body components. It is used to determine the stiffness of tissues and organs for the diagnosis of associated disorders using painless, low-frequency vibrations.



Asia-pacific was the largest region in the elastography imaging market in 2022. The regions covered in elastography imaging report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main modes of elastography imaging are ultrasound and magnetic resonance.Ultrasound refers to the imaging technique also known as sonography, that observes the interior organs and connective tissue like muscles, using high-frequency sound waves.



It is used to identify the underlying causes of discomfort, edema, and disease in the body’s internal organs. Elastography imaging is applied in radiology, cardiology, obstetrics, urology, vascular, orthopedic and musculoskeletal, and others, that are used by hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.



The rising incidence of chronic liver and breast cancer is expected to propel the growth of the elastography imaging market going forward.Chronic liver and breast cancer refers to the condition in which, the liver cell grows and multiply out of control, and gives rise to life-threatening illness.



Elastography is an ultrasound (US)-based technique that is frequently used in the field of hepatology, for determining the stiffness of the liver in people with chronic liver disease.Hence, the rising incidence of chronic liver and breast cancer will support the growth of the elastography imaging market.



For instance, in January 2023, according to the data imparted in the ‘Cancer Facts And Figures 2023’ report published by the American Cancer Society, a US-based, nationwide voluntary health organization, the number of new cases of liver and intrahepatic bile duct cancer, in female, reached 13,230 in 2023, increased from 12,640 in 2020 in the United States. Therefore, the rising incidence of chronic liver and breast cancer is driving the growth of the elastography imaging market.



Technologically advanced elastography imaging devices are a key trend gaining popularity in the elastography imaging market.Major companies operating in the elastography imaging market are focusing on technologically advanced elastography imaging devices to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2022, Mindray Medical International Limited, a China-based medical instrumentation manufacturing company launched Resona I9 Ultrasound Machine.It is a Shear Wave Elastography (SWE) based system built with an intelligent iConsole control panel, and customizable E-Ink keys integrated with a 2-hour long battery.



The Resona I9 has sophisticated ultrasound capabilities that offer a harmonious mix of resolution, tissue homogeneity, and crisp imaging through Mindray’s ground-breaking ZONE Sonography Technology+ (ZST+). Increased frame rate, greater refresh rates, and more seamless transitions are possible using shear-wave elastography, in I9.



In July 2021, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, a Japan-based conglomerate engaged in the development and commercialization of photography, optics, and electronic biotechnology products acquired Hitachi’s Diagnostic Imaging-related business for $1.3 billion. With this acquisition, Fujifilm intends to provide a complete solution that meets a variety of clinical needs. Hitachi Ltd. is a Japan-based technology company that offers medical devices and imaging systems, including elastography imaging.



The countries covered in the elastography imaging market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



