Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Global Market Report 2023

The global hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market is expected to grow from $3.88 billion in 2022 to $4.24 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.27%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market is expected to reach $6.14 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.70%.



The hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) market includes revenues earned by entities providing services such as medical evaluation, pre-transplant care, stem cell collection and processing, transplantation procedures, post-transplant care, supportive care, and long-term follow-up.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) refers to the process of a medical procedure that is used to treat various blood and bone marrow disorders, such as certain genetic disorders and autoimmune diseases.The procedure involves replacing a patient’s damaged or diseased bone marrow with healthy stem cells from a donor, which then grow and produce new blood cells in the patient’s body.



These stem cells can be obtained from bone marrow, peripheral blood, or umbilical cord blood.



North America was the largest region in the hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of cells in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation are allogeneic and autologous.Allogeneic refers to a type of stem cell transplant in which the donor and recipient are different individuals with different genetic makeup.



It was used to treat various indications such as leukemia, lymphatic disorders, myeloma, and others, and these are used for several applications, including bone marrow transplants, peripheral blood stem cell transplants, and cord blood transplants. The main end-users are hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and specialty clinics.



The increased frequency of blood cancer is expected to propel the growth of the hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market.A group of malignancies that impact the development and operation of blood cells are referred to as blood cancers.



Leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma are the three main types of blood cancer.By replacing stem cells and bone marrow cells that have been killed by the malignancy, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is generally used to treat blood cancer.



These new stem cells can then move to the bone marrow and start creating new blood cells.So, these factors boost the hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market.



For instance, in August 2022, according to the report shared by Blood Cancer UK, a UK-based non-profit organization, there are 41,000 blood cancer cases identified each year, making blood cancer the sixth most prevalent malignancy in the UK. Blood cancer, which affects one in 16 men and one in 22 women at some time in their lives, will afflict around 250,000 people in the UK in 2022. Additionally, more than 500 children under the age of 15 are affected by blood cancer each year. 400 of them have pediatric leukemia, and 100 of them have lymphoma. Therefore, the increased frequency of blood cancer drives the growth of the health and wellness market.



Product approvals are a key trend gaining popularity in the hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market.Major companies operating in the hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market are adopting product approvals to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2022, Priothera Ltd., an Ireland-based late-clinical stage biotechnology company, received the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of an investigational new drug (IND) to begin an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) Phase IIb/III research study with mocravimod in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Mocravimod is a synthetic sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor (S1PR) modulator, also known as KRP203. Phase I and Phase II trials have evaluated the safety, tolerability, and effectiveness of this unique experimental medication for a number of autoimmune diseases.



In August 2022, Eurobio Scientific Group., a France-based biotechnology company, acquired Genome Diagnostics B.V., for $132.3 million. Through this acquisition, Eurobio Scientific Group. hopes to complete its commercial portfolio for evaluating the compatibility between donors and recipients regarding organ and marrow transplants. Genome Diagnostics B.V. is a Netherlands-based molecular diagnostics company that provides hematopoietic stem cell transplantation services.



The countries covered in the hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market statistics, including hematopoietic stem cell transplantation industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market share, detailed hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the hematopoietic stem cell transplantation industry. This hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

