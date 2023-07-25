New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479901/?utm_source=GNW

The global energy-based aesthetic devices market is expected to grow from $4.22 billion in 2022 to $4.78 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The energy-based aesthetic devices market is expected to reach $7.60 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.3%.



The energy-based aesthetic devices market includes revenues earned by entities by laser systems, radiofrequency devices, intense pulsed light (IPL) systems, ultrasound devices, and services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Energy-based aesthetic devices are medical devices that use various energy sources to perform non-surgical cosmetic treatments, such as light, heat, or ultrasound. It is used to correct problems with a person’s physical appearance related to skin.



North America was the largest region in the energy-based aesthetic devices market in 2022.Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the energy-based aesthetic devices report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main technologies of energy-based aesthetic devices are laser-based, light-based, electromagnetic energy-based, ultrasound-based, cryo-lipolysis, and others.Laser hair removal devices, these devices use laser energy to selectively target and destroy hair follicles, resulting in permanent hair reduction.



The gender types include female, and male.These devices are distributed through distribution channels such as indirect, and direct, that are used in various applications such as body contouring and skin tightening, skin rejuvenation, hair removal, leg vein treatment, pigmented lesion and tattoo removal, vaginal rejuvenation, and others.



The various end-users are hospital/surgery centers, medspa, traditional spas, HCP owned clinics.



The increasing demand for aesthetic surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the energy-based aesthetic devices market going forward.Surgery is a medical procedure in which a doctor makes incisions into a patient’s body to treat or remove diseased or damaged organs.



Energy-based aesthetic devices perform various treatments during surgeries applicable for skin resurfacing, skin tightening, and body contouring.For instance, in 2021, according to a report issued by the Aesthetic Society, a US-based professional organization of ABPS board-certified plastic surgeons, Surgical treatments grew by 54% in 2021 compared to 2020, while non-surgical procedures increased by 44%.



Plastic surgeons performed 320 surgical procedures on average in 2021, and the average cost of a surgical procedure increased by 6%, while the cost of a non-surgical procedure increased by 1%. Therefore, the demand for aesthetic surgeries is driving the growth of the market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the energy-based aesthetic devices market.Companies operating in the energy-based aesthetic devices market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2020, Alma, an Israel-based provider of energy-based aesthetic solutions, launched Alma Hybrid, a multi-functional laser platform designed to offer a wide range of ablative, non-ablative, and thermal treatments for skin rejuvenation and scar revision. The Alma Hybrid fractional CO2 laser technology is used for ablative skin resurfacing, which involves removing the outer layers of skin to promote collagen production and reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and scars.



In August 2020, Sensus Healthcare Inc., a US-based medical device company, acquired Aesthetic Mobile Laser Services and Aesthetic Laser Partners for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Sensus broadened its offerings to include aesthetic laser services and provide its customers with a broader range of products and services. Aesthetic Mobile Laser Services is a US-based company offering medical lasers, devices, and laser services. Aesthetic Laser Partners is a US-based company that offers aesthetic laser procedures.



