Ligation Devices Market to Worth USD 1680.5 Million by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the healthcare industry is witnessing a significant surge in surgical and minimally invasive procedures, and this trend is anticipated to be a key driver for the growth of the ligation devices market . There is an increasing preference for less invasive procedures that offer reduced patient trauma, quicker recovery times, and better clinical outcomes with advancements in medical technology and surgical techniques.

The ligation devices market is experiencing substantial growth due to several key factors. There has been a notable rise in the prevalence of ageing-related diseases as the global population continues to age. Age-related conditions often require surgical interventions, including ligation devices, for effective treatment and management.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1061.3 Million 2030 Value Projection USD 1680.5 Million CAGR 6.1% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Product

Procedure

Applications

End-users Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Ligation Devices Market

Medtronic Plc

Ethicon US LLC (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

Olympus Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Teleflex Incorporated

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

CONMED Corporation

CooperSurgical Inc.

Grena Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical LLC

EndoEvolution LLC

Genicon Inc.

Smith & Nephew Plc

Stryker Corporation

The Weck Company

Unimicro Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Constance Medical Technologies

IMMI SA

Fortimedix Surgical

Gastrointestinal and Abdominal Surgery Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to an Increase in the Prevalence of Age-Related Diseases

The gastrointestinal and abdominal surgery segment has emerged as a dominant force in the ligation devices market, holding the majority of the market share, and this trend is expected to persist during the forecast period. The significant market size can be attributed to two major factors. There has been a notable increase in the prevalence of age-related diseases, particularly gastrointestinal disorders, as the global population continues to age.

The markets in the North America dominated in 2022 due to the high treatment cost and the increasing number of procedures in the ligation devices market. U.S. spearheaded with over 75.0% regional market share in the same year. Furthermore, increasing government spending and the presence of key players are also propelling the market growth.

Accessories Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Enhancing the Functionality of Ligation Procedures

The accessories segment holds the largest market share in the ligation devices market and is projected to experience the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to accessories' essential role in enhancing the functionality and efficiency of ligation procedures. Two notable subcategories within the accessories segment are clips and clip removers, which have garnered significant demand owing to their vital role in securing vessels and tissues during surgical procedures.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are poised to exhibit the fastest growth in the ligation devices market during the forecast period. This accelerated expansion is primarily attributed to the region's rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases. As the Asia Pacific population continues to grow and age, there is an increasing incidence of gastrointestinal disorders and related medical conditions.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the ligation devices market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Ligation Devices Market

Cooper Companies recently made a strategic move by acquiring Cook Medical's Reproductive Health business, a prominent manufacturer of invasive medical devices specializing in gynaecology. This acquisition proved to be a perfect fit for Cooper Surgical, enhancing its operations and strengthening its international presence in the fertility sector. By integrating Cook Medical's innovative reproductive health devices into its portfolio, Cooper Companies expanded its women's health market offerings, catering to a broader range of medical needs and improving its global footprint in the fertility industry.

In 2022, CONMED Corporation demonstrated its commitment to staying at the forefront of medical technology by acquiring Biorez, a pioneering biotechnology company. This acquisition allowed CONMED access to cutting-edge bio-inductive collagen scaffold technology specifically designed for sports medicine soft tissue recovery.

Key Questions Answered in Ligation Devices Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

