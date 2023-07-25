New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rigid Endoscope Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479885/?utm_source=GNW

, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Integrated Endoscopy Inc., NeoScope Inc., PENTAX Medical, Optomic España, Maxer Endoscopy GmbH, Hoya Corporation, and Aesculap Inc.



The global rigid endoscope market is expected to grow from $4.22 billion in 2022 to $4.60 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The rigid endoscope market is expected to reach $6.2 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.



The rigid endoscope market consists of sales of straight rod non-separable tube endoscope, straight rod separable tube endoscope, curved tube non-separable tube endoscope and curved tube separable tube endoscope.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A rigid endoscope is a tube-shaped medical instrument that is made up of an exterior scope tube (or sheath), a scope body, a light guide beam interface, an eye end nozzle, and an imaging interface component with a mirror body that cannot be bent or twisted. These are widely employed in minimally invasive surgical procedures.



North America was the largest region in the rigid endoscope market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in rigid endoscope report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of rigid endoscopes are laparoscopes, arthroscopies, gynecological endoscopes, ENT endoscopy, urology endoscopy, neurology endoscopy, and others.A laparoscope is a small tube that contains a light source and a camera that sends images of the abdomen or pelvis to a television monitor and this equipment is used in laparoscopy, a surgical procedure that allows a surgeon to see within the abdomen and pelvis without creating large skin incisions and provides shorter hospital stay and faster recovery time, less discomfort and bleeding after surgery, and less scarring.



The hygiene steps included are single-use, reprocessing, and sterilization that are applied in hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers (ASC), and others.



The increasing prevalence of cancer and gastrointestinal disorders is expected to propel the growth of the rigid endoscope market going forward.Cancer refers to the abnormal growth of the cells that leads to dysfunction of organs and tissue, whereas Gastrointestinal disorders are disorders of the digestive system.



Rigid endoscopes are used for diagnosing and treating cancer and gastrointestinal disorders, allowing clinicians to see into the patient’s body, biopsy, and do minimally invasive operations that can lead to earlier diagnosis and effective treatment.For instance, in February 2022, according to the report published by World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based international organization for public health, cancer is the largest cause of mortality in the globe, accounting for over 10 million deaths in 2020, or roughly one in every six, in which breast, lung, colon, rectum, and prostate cancers are the most prevalent.



Furthermore, in March 2021, according to International Agency for Research on Cancer, globally, gastrointestinal cancers (GI) account for one in every four cancer cases and one in every three cancer deaths. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of cancer and gastrointestinal disorders drives the growth of the rigid endoscope market.



Product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the rigid endoscope market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2022, Integrated Endoscopy, a US-based medical device company, introduced Gen II NUVIS, a single-use ridged endoscope, 4K, battery-operated cordless arthroscopy for arthroscopic surgical procedures.The Gen II NUVIS has a patent-pending streamlined optical train design that decreases the number of optical elements by more than 60% while increasing image quality to 4K.



The image quality is greater, but the Gen II NUVIS will also be significantly faster and less expensive to build, as well as access to high-volume automation. Additionally, a built-in battery-powered LED replaces the lightbox and hefty light cord.



In November 2021, Healthcare Components Group, a UK-based manufacturer and supplier of mission-critical components and solutions for the healthcare industry, acquired Endoscopy Development Company (EDC) for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Healthcare Components Group hopes to improve its offering of components used in developing and repairing endoscopes to our customers while also providing its employees with a better opportunity for career growth in a larger and more robust endoscopy business.



Endoscopy Development Company (EDC) is a US-based manufacturer of flexible and rigid endoscopy replacement parts.



The countries covered in the rigid endoscope market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resale along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The rigid endoscopes market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides rigid endoscopes market statistics, including rigid endoscopes industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a rigid endoscopes market share, detailed rigid endoscopes market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the rigid endoscopes industry. This rigid endoscopes market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479885/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________