Nonwovens Industry Demonstrates Solid Progress, Achieving US$ 47.7 Billion in 2023, with Promising Outlook till 2033 | Persistence Market Research

According to Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global nonwovens market would develop at a 6.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. The market is predicted to be valued US$ 47.7 Billion by 2023 and US$ 86.2 billion by 2033.

The nonwovens market is a rapidly expanding sector in the global textiles industry. Nonwovens, also known as engineered fabrics, are manufactured from fibers or filaments using various mechanical, thermal, and chemical processes.

These fabrics possess unique properties like lightweight, durability, high strength, breathability, and liquid repellency, making them suitable for a wide range of applications across multiple industries. This research report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the nonwovens market, including its current status, growth drivers, challenges, key players, and future prospects.

Methodology:

The research report is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Data collection involved surveys, interviews with industry experts, manufacturers, suppliers, and consumers, and the study of various market reports, journals, and publications. Both qualitative and quantitative data have been used to ensure accuracy and reliability.

Market Overview and Growth Drivers:



The nonwovens market has witnessed significant growth over the years, driven by several factors:

Increasing Demand for Hygiene Products: The rising awareness of personal hygiene and the growing global population have led to an increased demand for disposable hygiene products, such as diapers, sanitary pads, and wipes, which extensively use nonwoven fabrics.

Growing Medical and Healthcare Industry: Nonwovens play a crucial role in the medical and healthcare sector, particularly in manufacturing medical gowns, masks, and wound dressings. The expanding healthcare infrastructure and the focus on infection control have fueled the demand for these products.

Automotive Industry Growth: Nonwoven materials are used in automotive interiors, insulation, and filtration applications, as they offer advantages like sound absorption, lightweight, and improved air filtration, contributing to the growth of the nonwovens market.

Environmental Concerns: The increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products has led to the development of biodegradable and compostable nonwovens, which are gaining traction in various applications.

Advancements in Technology: Technological advancements, such as nanofiber technology and smart nonwovens, have opened up new opportunities for the nonwovens industry, enabling the production of high-performance and innovative materials.

Urbanization and Infrastructure Development: The growth of urban centers and infrastructure projects in emerging economies has resulted in increased demand for geotextiles, used for soil stabilization, drainage, and erosion control, further boosting the nonwovens market.

Market Segmentation

By Technology:

Spunlaid Spunbond Polypropylene Polyester Polyethylene Bicomponent fibre Spun-Melt-Spun (SMS) Meltblown

Drylaid Needlepunch Spunlace Thermal Bonded Thru-Air Others Latex or Chemical Bonded Airlaid Carded

Wetlaid

Others

By Material:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyester

Nylon

Polyurethane

Rayon

By Application:

Construction Geotextile Wall Wraps Ground Covers

Textiles Furniture Fabrics Carpet Medical Protective Apparel Industrial Protective Apparel

Personal Care Disposable Diapers Feminine Care Products Adult Incontinence Filtration and Others



Competitive Analysis

Global firms are concentrating their efforts on regional market entry in order to capitalise on present and future market income potential. In order to boost their market share in a booming industry, key companies are also forming strategic alliances and joint ventures with regional businesses and investment groups. Regional market participants, on the other hand, are concentrating on long-term contracts with direct end users in order to assure a steady revenue flow.

Top Vendors are Glatfelter Company, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Toray Industries, Lydall Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Berry Global Inc., Suominen Corporation, TWE group, The Freudenberg Group, PFNonwovens Group, Johns Manville Corporation, Fitesa, Kinsei Seishi Co., Ltd., Others

Recent Developments

Willacoochee Industrial Fabrics, Inc. (WINFAB ), a prominent manufacturer of geosynthetic and erosion control products in the United States, has announced the inauguration of a new state-of-the-art nonwoven geotextile manufacturing production line in Nashville, Georgia, in August 2022. The production line is expected to start up in the second quarter of 2023.

), a prominent manufacturer of geosynthetic and erosion control products in the United States, has announced the inauguration of a new state-of-the-art nonwoven geotextile manufacturing production line in Nashville, Georgia, in August 2022. The production line is expected to start up in the second quarter of 2023. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. announced in February 2022 the construction of meltblown nonwovens production facilities at its wholly owned subsidiary Sunrex Industry Co., Ltd. The company intends to invest $1.8 million in the project, which is scheduled to start production in April 2023.

