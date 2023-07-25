English French

SOITEC’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON JULY 25, 2023

FULL APPROVAL OF THE RESOLUTIONS

Bernin (Grenoble), France, July 25, 2023 – Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, announces that the Annual General Meeting was held today at 9h30 a.m. at Centre de Conférences VERSO, located 52 rue de la Victoire, 75009 Paris, France, under the chairmanship of Eric Meurice, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

A 78.03% quorum was reached representing 640 shareholders present, represented or having voted by correspondence.

All resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors were adopted, notably:

- The Company’s statutory and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2022-2023 as well as the allocation of the Company’s results to the “Legal reserve” and “Retained earnings” accounts;

- The three related-party agreements pursuant to Articles L. 225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code;

- The compensation policies for all the Company’s Corporate officers for the fiscal year 2023-2024 as well as the total compensation and benefits paid during or granted for the fiscal year 2022-2023 to the Company’s Corporate officers (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors);

- The amendment of the Company’s by-laws to remove the references to preferred shares;

- The financial authorizations granted to the Board of Directors.

The slideshow of the Annual General Meeting and detailed result of the vote are available on the Company’s website (www.soitec.com) under the section Investors - Shareholders information - Annual General Meetings - 2023 - AGM 07.25.2023. The summary minutes of the meeting will be soon available under the same section of the Company’s website.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech 40 Paris), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years.

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and Smart Cut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information: https://www.soitec.com/en/ and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_Official

Investor Relations:investors@soitec.com

Media contacts: media@soitec.com

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (Société Anonyme à Conseil d'administration) with a share capital of €71,178,834 having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France),and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.





