Pediatric Home Healthcare Global Market Report 2023

The global pediatric home healthcare market is expected to grow from $39.52 billion in 2022 to $43.22 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.36%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The pediatric home healthcare market is expected to reach $62.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.85%.



The pediatric home healthcare market includes revenues earned by entities by providing physical therapy, speech therapy and psychosocial support.Establishments that prepare sites for new construction and those that subdivide land for sale as building sites are included in this market.



The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Pediatric home healthcare is the provision of medical and non-medical services to children in their homes. It entails caring for and supporting children with complicated medical needs, chronic illnesses, or impairments.



North America was the largest region in the pediatric home healthcare market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main services included in the pediatric home healthcare include skilled nursing services, personal care assistance and rehabilitation therapy services.Skilled nursing services offer a wide range of services and medical care, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech-language pathology.



The devices used include diagnostic and monitoring devices, therapeutic devices and home mobility assist devices for use in various applications such as premature babies, cardiovascular disease, complex intravenous therapy, pediatric oncology, chronic disease, infectious disease and other applications.



The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is expected to propel the growth of the pediatric home healthcare market.Chronic diseases are long-term health issues that need constant medical care and control.



The most common types of chronic diseases are heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes, and arthritis.Pediatric home healthcare helps in chronic conditions, if a child is recovering from medical treatment or has a chronic condition, provide treatments in the comfort of home.



These services allow children to receive care from licensed professionals in their environment, often keeping them out of prolonged hospital stays. For instance, according to the NCBI Report 2022 published by the National Library of Medicine, a US-based provider of library services in the areas of a clinical trial, medical, health, and biomedical library, the number with at least one chronic disease is estimated to increase by 99.5% from 71.522 million in 2020 to 142.66 million by 2050. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is driving the growth of the pediatric home healthcare market.



The adoption of advanced technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the pediatric home healthcare market.Companies operating in the pediatric home healthcare market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2023, CognitiveBotics Technologies, an India-based provider of eLearning solutions for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), launched an artificial intelligence-based eLearning platform for children with ASD.This revolutionary life cycle product supports children with autism from the age of two to the age of 18, providing a comprehensive special education platform that prepares them for work and a satisfying, independent life.



To supplement autism therapy, the company’s cutting-edge digital learning modules leverage the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Natural Language Processing (NLP). This will benefit children’s social, communicative, motor, and emotional skills.



In January 2022, Entrusted Pediatric Home Care, a US-based provider of pediatric nursing services acquired Advance Medical Pediatric Home Health (AMP) for an undisclosed amount.With the acquisition, Advance Medical Pediatric Home Health expands the presence of Entrusted Pediatric Home Care into the North Texas market, where the organization can better serve its clients in communities throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.



Advance Medical Pediatric Home Health (AMP) is a US-based pediatric home health agency.



The countries covered in the pediatric home healthcare market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resale along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



