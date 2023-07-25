Eagle Bancorp Montana Earns $2.0 Million, or $0.26 per Diluted Share, in the Second Quarter of 2023; Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

HELENA, Mont., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT), (the “Company,” “Eagle”), the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $2.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $3.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter, and $1.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. In the first six months of 2023, net income was $5.3 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to $4.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2022.

Eagle’s board of directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.14 per share on July 20, 2023. The dividend will be payable September 1, 2023 to shareholders of record August 11, 2023. The current dividend represents an annualized yield of 4.34% based on recent market prices.

“Eagle’s second quarter operating results were fueled by improved revenue generation compared to the prior quarter and loan growth,” said Laura F. Clark, President and CEO. “Total loans increased $170.5 million, or 13.6%, over the last 12 months, while growing $44.1 million, or 3.2%, during the second quarter. We were surprised by loan demand during the second quarter, and remain positive about the opportunities in our markets, as loan pipelines and overall business activity remain solid. Additionally, our acquisition of First Community Bancorp, Inc., and its subsidiary, First Community Bank (“First Community”), which was completed during the second quarter of 2022, is contributing positively to operating results. The transaction was valued at $38.6 million and added approximately $370 million in assets, $321 million in deposits and $191 million in loans. While our outlook for the second half of 2023 remains uncertain as the full effect of the higher interest rate environment continues to impact funding costs and our net interest margin, we are encouraged by customer loan demand and are well positioned for stable growth throughout the remainder of the year.”

On January 1, 2023, Eagle implemented the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) standard. The adoption resulted in a $700,000 increase to the allowance for credit losses, a $1.5 million increase to the allowance for unfunded loan commitments, and a net-of-tax cumulative effect adjustment of $1.6 million which decreased the beginning balance of retained earnings.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights (at or for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, except where noted):

  • Net income was $2.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $3.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter, and $1.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.47% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.86% in the preceding quarter, and 4.09% in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Revenues (net interest income before the provision for credit losses, plus noninterest income) increased 1.7% to $21.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $21.1 million in the preceding quarter and decreased 7.9% compared to $23.3 million in the second quarter a year ago.
  • The Company recorded a discount on loans acquired from First Community of $5.4 million at April 30, 2022 of which $3.5 million remained as of June 30, 2023.
  • The remaining discount on loans from acquisitions prior to 2022 totaled $640,000 as of June 30, 2023.
  • The accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from acquisitions, was $309,000 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to accretion on purchased loans from acquisitions of $354,000 in the preceding quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses represented 1.09% of portfolio loans and 156.3% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2023. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.07% and 233.3% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2022.
  • Total loans increased 13.6% to $1.42 billion, at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.25 billion a year earlier, and increased 3.2% compared to $1.38 billion at March 31, 2023.
  • Total deposits decreased 4.4% to $1.58 billion at June 30, 2023, from $1.65 billion a year ago, and decreased 1.8% compared to $1.61 billion at March 31, 2023.
  • Available borrowing capacity was approximately $315.6 million:
    June 30, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)  Borrowings OutstandingRemaining Borrowing Capacity
Federal Home Loan Bank advances$191,260$198,600
Federal Reserve Bank discount window - 32,000
Correspondent bank lines of credit - 85,000
Total   $191,260$315,600
 
  • The Company paid a quarterly cash dividend in the second quarter of $0.1375 per share on June 2, 2023 to shareholders of record May 12, 2023.

Balance Sheet Results
Eagle’s total assets increased 6.5% to $2.02 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.90 billion a year ago, and increased 2.0% from $1.98 billion three months earlier. “Surpassing $2 billion in total assets is a significant achievement for us, affirming our strength and growth of our Company. We credit this milestone to both organic growth and our acquisition strategy, and it wouldn’t have been possible without our highly talented team of dedicated bankers,” said Clark.

The investment securities portfolio totaled $326.0 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $384.0 million a year ago, and $349.4 million at March 31, 2023.

Eagle originated $101.9 million in new residential mortgages during the quarter and sold $84.8 million in residential mortgages, with an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 3.25%. This production compares to residential mortgage originations of $69.6 million in the preceding quarter with sales of $62.4 million and an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 3.53%.

Total loans increased $170.5 million or 13.6% compared to a year ago, and $44.1 million or 3.2% from three months earlier. Commercial real estate loans increased 18.8% to $577.7 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $486.2 million a year earlier. Agricultural and farmland loans increased 13.9% to $262.8 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $230.8 million a year earlier. Commercial construction and development loans increased 19.6% to $158.5 million, compared to $132.6 million a year ago. Residential mortgage loans increased modestly to $133.4 million, compared to $132.4 million a year earlier. Commercial loans increased modestly to $129.1 million, compared to $128.5 million a year ago. Home equity loans increased 28.6% to $80.3 million, residential construction loans decreased 8.1% to $49.5 million, and consumer loans increased 16.6% to $30.1 million, compared to a year ago.

“Total deposits declined $29.2 million on the linked quarter, as competition in our markets is increasing and deposit pricing pressures persist. Although total interest-bearing deposits have not fluctuated as widely as noninterest-bearing deposits, we experienced a significant shift in the mix of interest-bearing deposits, which is driving up the overall cost of funds. Despite the noted quarterly deposit contraction, we were encouraged to see deposit balances stabilize near the end of the second quarter and have not seen fallout in our overall customer base,” said Miranda Spaulding, CFO.

Total deposits decreased 4.4% to $1.58 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.65 billion at June 30, 2022, and decreased slightly by 1.8% from $1.61 billion at March 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represented 27.4%, interest-bearing checking accounts represented 14.2%, savings accounts represented 15.5%, money market accounts comprised 20.3% and time certificates of deposit made up 22.5% of the total deposit portfolio at June 30, 2023. The average cost of deposits was 1.05% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.62% in the preceding quarter and 0.11% in the second quarter of 2022. The estimated amount of uninsured deposits at June 30, 2023 was $265.28 million, or 17% of total deposits, compared to $292.05 million, or 18% of total deposits, at March 31, 2023.

Shareholders’ equity was $162.7 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $162.8 million a year earlier and $163.0 million three months earlier. Book value per share was $20.37 at June 30, 2023, compared to $20.13 a year earlier and $20.36 three months earlier. Tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by common shares outstanding, was $15.19 at June 30, 2023, compared to $14.82 a year earlier and $15.14 three months earlier.  

Operating Results

“Higher funding costs outpaced asset yields during the quarter, resulting in a 39 basis-point reduction in NIM during the second quarter, compared to the preceding quarter,” said Clark. “We anticipate funding costs starting to stabilize over the next few quarters.”

Eagle’s NIM was 3.47% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.86% in the preceding quarter, and 4.09% in the second quarter a year ago. The interest accretion on acquired loans totaled $309,000 and resulted in a seven basis-point increase in the NIM during the second quarter of 2023, compared to $354,000 and an eight basis-point increase in the NIM during the preceding quarter. Funding costs for the second quarter increased to 2.06% compared to 1.33% in the first quarter of 2023 and 0.39% in the second quarter of 2022. Average yields on interest earning assets for the second quarter increased to 5.06% from 4.87% in the first quarter of 2023 and 4.37% in the second quarter a year ago. For the first six months of 2023, the NIM was 3.66% compared to 3.89% for the first six months of 2022.

Second quarter revenues increased 1.7% to $21.5 million, compared to $21.1 million in the preceding quarter and decreased 7.9% compared to $23.3 million in the second quarter a year ago. In the first six months of 2023, revenues were $42.6 million, compared to $43.4 million in the first six months of 2022. The decrease compared to the first six months a year ago was largely due to lower volumes in mortgage banking activity.

Eagle’s net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, decreased 7.1% to $15.3 million in the second quarter, compared to $16.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, and decreased 4.4% compared to $16.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. Year-to-date, net interest income increased 14.0% to $31.7 million, compared to $27.8 million in the same period one year earlier.

Total noninterest income increased 32.8% to $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $4.7 million in the preceding quarter, and decreased 15.5% compared to $7.3 million in the second quarter a year ago. Net mortgage banking, the largest component of noninterest income, totaled $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $3.1 million in the preceding quarter and $5.5 million in the second quarter a year ago. In the first six months of 2023, noninterest income decreased 30.4% to $10.9 million, compared to $15.6 million in the first six months of 2022. Net mortgage banking revenue decreased 41.1% to $6.9 million in the first six months of 2023, compared to $11.7 million in the first six months of 2022. These decreases were driven by a decline in net gain on sale of mortgage loans.

Second quarter noninterest expense increased 13.7% to $18.8 million, compared to $16.5 million in the preceding quarter and decreased 6.3% compared to $20.0 million in the second quarter a year ago. In the first six months of 2023, noninterest expense decreased 4.5% to $35.3 million, compared to $37.0 million in the first six months of 2022. The decrease year-over-year was largely due to acquisition costs in the first six months of 2022.

For the second quarter of 2023, the income tax provision totaled $344,000, for an effective tax rate of 14.6%, compared to $1.0 million for an effective tax rate of 24.4% in the preceding quarter, and $634,000, for an effective tax rate of 26.4% in the second quarter of 2022. The year-to-date effective tax rate was 20.9% for 2023 compared to 25.0% for the same period in 2022. The anticipated effective tax rate for 2023 is lower due to the increase in proportion of tax exempt income compared to the pretax earnings.

Credit Quality

Beginning January 1, 2023, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326), which replaced the former “incurred loss” model for recognizing credit losses with an “expected loss” model referred to as the CECL model. Utilizing CECL may have an impact on our allowance for credit losses going forward and may result in a lack of comparability between 2023 and 2022 quarterly periods.

The provision for credit losses was $319,000 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $279,000 in the preceding quarter and $858,000 in the second quarter a year ago. The allowance for credit losses represented 156.3% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2023, compared to 210.6% three months earlier and 233.3% a year earlier. Nonperforming loans were $10.0 million at June 30, 2023, $7.1 million at March 31, 2023, and $5.7 million a year earlier.  

Eagle had no other real estate owned and other repossessed assets on its books at June 30, 2023, or at March 31, 2023. This compared to $345,000 at June 30, 2022.

Net loan recoveries totaled $151,000 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to net loan recoveries of $21,000 in the preceding quarter and net loan charge-offs of $233,000 in the second quarter a year ago. The allowance for credit losses was $15.6 million, or 1.09% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $15.0 million, or 1.09% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, and $13.3 million, or 1.07% of total loans, a year ago.  

Capital Management
The ratio of tangible common shareholders’ equity (shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible) to tangible assets (total assets, less goodwill and core deposit intangible) decreased to 6.12% at June 30, 2023 from 6.45% a year ago and 6.25% three months earlier. Shareholders’ equity has been impacted by an accumulated other comprehensive loss related to securities available-for-sale. These unrealized losses are primarily a result of rapid increases in interest rates. As of June 30, 2023, the Bank’s regulatory capital was in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements and is deemed well capitalized. The Bank’s Tier 1 capital to adjusted total average assets was 9.77% as of June 30, 2023.

About the Company 
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, and is the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, a community bank established in 1922 that serves consumers and small businesses in Montana through 31 banking offices. Additional information is available on the Bank’s website at www.opportunitybank.com. The shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “EBMT.”

Forward Looking Statements
This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," “will” "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," and "potential." These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements of our goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding our business plans, prospects, mergers, growth and operating strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements; general economic conditions and political events, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected; the emergence or continuation of widespread health emergencies or pandemics including the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including but not limited to vaccine efficacy and immunization rates, new variants, steps taken by governmental and other authorities to contain, mitigate and combat the pandemic, adverse effects on our employees, customers and third-party service providers, the increase in cyberattacks in the current work-from-home environment, the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity and prospects, continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, lead to a tightening of credit and increase stock price volatility, and potential impairment charges; the impact of adverse developments affecting the U.S. banking industry, including bank failures and liquidity concerns, which could cause continued or worsening economic and market volatility, and regulatory responses thereto; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior, adverse developments with respect to U.S. economic conditions and other uncertainties, including the impact of supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures and labor shortages on economic conditions and our business; an inability to access capital markets or maintain deposits or borrowing costs; competition among depository and other financial institutions; loan demand or residential and commercial real estate values in Montana; the concentration of our business in Montana; our ability to continue to increase and manage our commercial real estate, commercial business and agricultural loans; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (including any securities, bank operations, consumer or employee litigation); inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins or reduce the fair value of financial instruments; adverse changes in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities and goodwill; other economic, governmental, competitive, regulatory and technological factors that may affect our operations; our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; cyber incidents, or theft or loss of Company or customer data or money; our ability to appropriately address social, environmental, and sustainability concerns that may arise from our business activities; the effect of our recent acquisitions, including the failure to achieve expected revenue growth and/or expense savings, the failure to effectively integrate their operations, the outcome of any legal proceedings and the diversion of management time on issues related to the integration.

Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States, or GAAP, the Financial Ratios and Other Data contains non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP disclosures include: 1) core efficiency ratio, 2) tangible book value per share, 3) tangible common equity to tangible assets, 4) earnings per diluted share, excluding acquisition costs and related taxes and 5) return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs and related taxes. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and performance trends, and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to tangible assets is prevalent among banking regulators, investors and analysts.

The numerator for the core efficiency ratio is calculated by subtracting acquisition costs and intangible asset amortization from noninterest expense. Tangible assets and tangible common shareholders’ equity are calculated by excluding intangible assets from assets and shareholders’ equity, respectively. For these financial measures, our intangible assets consist of goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders’ equity by the number of common shares outstanding. We believe that this measure is consistent with the capital treatment by our bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and present this measure to facilitate the comparison of the quality and composition of our capital over time and in comparison, to our competitors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure of tangible book value per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for book value per share or total shareholders’ equity determined in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies. Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.

         
         
Balance Sheet        
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   (Unaudited)  
      June 30,March 31,June 30, 
       2023  2023  2022  
          
Assets:        
 Cash and due from banks   $21,878 $18,087 $18,821  
 Interest bearing deposits in banks   1,116  1,348  17,608  
 Federal funds sold     -  -  9,606  
  Total cash and cash equivalents  22,994  19,435  46,035  
 Securities available-for-sale    325,964  349,423  384,041  
 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock   10,099  7,360  2,337  
 Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") stock   4,131  4,131  4,206  
 Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value   22,381  9,927  16,947  
 Loans:        
    Real estate loans:       
       Residential 1-4 family    133,437  135,615  132,360  
       Residential 1-4 family construction   49,516  61,190  53,869  
       Commercial real estate    577,736  544,618  486,197  
       Commercial construction and development  158,519  165,912  132,585  
       Farmland     139,290  138,910  124,544  
    Other loans:        
       Home equity     80,333  78,321  62,445  
       Consumer     30,065  28,996  25,775  
       Commercial     129,084  131,252  128,467  
       Agricultural     123,503  92,609  106,274  
 Unearned loan fees (1)    -  -  (1,564) 
  Total loans    1,421,483  1,377,423  1,250,952  
 Allowance for credit losses (2)    (15,560) (15,000) (13,325) 
  Net loans    1,405,923  1,362,423  1,237,627  
 Accrued interest and dividends receivable   11,194  10,427  9,504  
 Mortgage servicing rights, net    15,501  15,875  14,809  
 Assets held-for-sale, at fair value   323  1,305  2,041  
 Premises and equipment, net    88,760  86,614  76,581  
 Cash surrender value of life insurance, net   47,520  47,985  45,563  
 Goodwill     34,740  34,740  34,740  
 Core deposit intangible, net    6,648  7,043  8,226  
 Other assets     27,101  26,048  17,815  
  Total assets   $2,023,279 $1,982,736 $1,900,472  
          
Liabilities:        
 Deposit accounts:        
       Noninterest bearing    432,463  460,195  498,834  
       Interest bearing     1,145,904  1,147,343  1,152,999  
  Total deposits   1,578,367  1,607,538  1,651,833  
 Accrued expenses and other liabilities   32,002  30,765  22,332  
 FHLB advances and other borrowings   191,260  122,530  4,500  
 Other long-term debt, net    58,925  58,887  59,017  
  Total liabilities   1,860,554  1,819,720  1,737,682  
          
Shareholders' Equity:        
 Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000 shares    
 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding)  -  -  -  
 Common stock (par value $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized;    
 8,507,429 shares issued; 7,988,132, 8,006,033 and 8,086,407    
 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and    
 June 30, 2022, respectively    85  85  85  
 Additional paid-in capital    109,345  109,265  109,410  
 Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan (4,870) (5,013) (5,443) 
 Treasury stock, at cost (519,297, 501,396 and 421,022 shares at    
 June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively) (11,574) (11,343) (9,691) 
 Retained earnings     93,462  92,547  87,510  
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax  (23,723) (22,525) (19,081) 
  Total shareholders' equity  162,725  163,016  162,790  
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$2,023,279 $1,982,736 $1,900,472  
          
(1) Unearned loan fees are included in individual loan categories for June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023.  
(2) Allowance for credit losses on loans at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023; allowance for loan losses for prior periods. 
          



Income Statement   (Unaudited)  (Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 
       June 30,March 31,June 30, June 30, 
        2023 2023  2022   2023  2022  
Interest and dividend income:         
 Interest and fees on loans  $19,137$17,737 $14,895  $36,874 $26,268  
 Securities available-for-sale   2,949 2,843  2,011   5,792  3,308  
 FRB and FHLB dividends   161 107  38   268  97  
 Other interest income   25 21  108   46  147  
  Total interest and dividend income   22,272 20,708  17,052   42,980  29,820  
Interest expense:          
 Interest expense on deposits   4,155 2,460  422   6,615  734  
 FHLB advances and other borrowings   2,179 1,142  15   3,321  21  
 Other long-term debt   674 678  648   1,352  1,253  
  Total interest expense   7,008 4,280  1,085   11,288  2,008  
Net interest income    15,264 16,428  15,967   31,692  27,812  
Provision for credit losses (1)   319 279  858   598  1,137  
  Net interest income after provision for credit losses  14,945 16,149  15,109   31,094  26,675  
              
Noninterest income:         
 Service charges on deposit accounts   527 339  394   866  725  
 Mortgage banking, net   3,864 3,050  5,491   6,914  11,736  
 Interchange and ATM fees   641 577  621   1,218  1,074  
 Appreciation in cash surrender value of life insurance  503 280  250   783  457  
 Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities  2 (224) (6)  (222) (6) 
 Net gain on sale/disposal of premises and equipment  70 13  -   83  -  
 Other noninterest income   597 636  592   1,233  1,649  
  Total noninterest income   6,204 4,671  7,342   10,875  15,635  
              
Noninterest expense:         
 Salaries and employee benefits   11,084 9,693  11,431   20,777  21,812  
 Occupancy and equipment expense   2,071 2,073  1,817   4,144  3,495  
 Data processing   1,572 1,212  1,413   2,784  2,664  
 Advertising    309 281  303   590  588  
 Amortization    397 418  440   815  562  
 Loan costs    464 445  587   909  1,133  
 FDIC insurance premiums   393 168  144   561  237  
 Professional and examination fees   592 484  356   1,076  678  
 Acquisition costs   - -  1,876   -  2,193  
 Other noninterest expense   1,908 1,759  1,679   3,667  3,632  
  Total noninterest expense   18,790 16,533  20,046   35,323  36,994  
              
Income before provision for income taxes   2,359 4,287  2,405   6,646  5,316  
Provision for income taxes   344 1,045  634   1,389  1,329  
Net income    $2,015$3,242 $1,771  $5,257 $3,987  
              
Basic earnings per share  $0.26$0.42 $0.24  $0.67 $0.57  
Diluted earnings per share  $0.26$0.42 $0.24  $0.67 $0.57  
              
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   7,789,559 7,790,188  7,410,796   7,789,872  6,960,963  
              
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   7,793,410 7,792,467  7,422,022   7,792,937  6,973,233  
              
(1) Provision for credit losses on loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023; provision for loan losses for prior periods.  
   



ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three or Six Months Ended
   June 30,March 31,June 30,
    2023  2023  2022 
      
Mortgage Banking Activity (For the quarter):   
 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans$2,757 $2,203 $5,219 
 Net change in fair value of loans held-for-sale and derivatives 324  (19) (419)
 Mortgage servicing income, net 783  866  691 
  Mortgage banking, net$3,864 $3,050 $5,491 
      
Mortgage Banking Activity (Year-to-date):   
 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans$4,960  $11,452 
 Net change in fair value of loans held-for-sale and derivatives 305   (954)
 Mortgage servicing income, net 1,649   1,238 
  Mortgage banking, net$6,914  $11,736 
      
Performance Ratios (For the quarter):   
 Return on average assets 0.40% 0.67% 0.40%
 Return on average equity 4.99% 7.99% 4.71%
 Yield on average interest earning assets 5.06% 4.87% 4.37%
 Cost of funds  2.06% 1.33% 0.39%
 Net interest margin 3.47% 3.86% 4.09%
 Core efficiency ratio* 85.68% 76.38% 76.07%
      
Performance Ratios (Year-to-date):   
 Return on average assets 0.53%  0.49%
 Return on average equity 6.47%  5.25%
 Yield on average interest earning assets 4.96%  4.17%
 Cost of funds  1.71%  0.39%
 Net interest margin 3.66%  3.89%
 Core efficiency ratio* 81.07%  78.81%
      
* The core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing non-interest expense, exclusive of acquisition
costs and intangible asset amortization, by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.  
      
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION   
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   
      
Asset Quality Ratios and Data:As of or for the Three Months Ended
   June 30,March 31June 30
    2023  2023  2022 
      
 Nonaccrual loans $9,561 $5,882 $2,458 
 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 369  1,241  2,142 
 Restructured loans, net -  -  1,112 
  Total nonperforming loans 9,930  7,123  5,712 
 Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets -  -  345 
  Total nonperforming assets$9,930 $7,123 $6,057 
      
 Nonperforming loans / portfolio loans 0.70% 0.52% 0.46%
 Nonperforming assets / assets 0.49% 0.36% 0.32%
 Allowance for credit losses / portfolio loans 1.09% 1.09% 1.07%
 Allowance for credit losses/ nonperforming loans 156.70% 210.59% 233.28%
 Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter$55 $1 $247 
 Gross loan recoveries for the quarter$206 $22 $14 
 Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs for the quarter$(151)$(21)$233 
      
      
   June 30,March 31,June 30,
    2023  2023  2022 
Capital Data (At quarter end):   
 Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share$20.37 $20.36 $20.13 
 Tangible book value per share**$15.19 $15.14 $14.82 
 Shares outstanding 7,988,132  8,006,033  8,086,407 
 Tangible common equity to tangible assets*** 6.12% 6.25% 6.45%
      
Other Information:    
 Average investment securities for the quarter$343,634 $345,033 $347,168 
 Average investment securities year-to-date$344,330 $345,033 $310,273 
 Average loans for the quarter ****$1,407,316 $1,366,766 $1,157,839 
 Average loans year-to-date ****$1,387,153 $1,366,766 $1,066,515 
 Average earning assets for the quarter$1,766,706 $1,724,802 $1,564,050 
 Average earning assets year-to-date$1,745,870 $1,724,802 $1,442,703 
 Average total assets for the quarter$1,998,957 $1,947,091 $1,752,916 
 Average total assets year-to-date$1,973,750 $1,947,091 $1,614,746 
 Average deposits for the quarter$1,580,343 $1,605,566 $1,507,765 
 Average deposits year-to-date$1,592,879 $1,605,566 $1,373,270 
 Average equity for the quarter$161,534 $162,278 $150,419 
 Average equity year-to-date$162,493 $162,278 $151,841 
      
** The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity, 
less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by common shares outstanding.   
*** The tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders' 
equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by total assets, less goodwill and core deposit intangible. 
**** Includes loans held for sale   
    



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures      
            
Core Efficiency Ratio (Unaudited)  (Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands)Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 
     June 30,March 31,June 30, June 30, 
      2023  2023  2022   2023  2022  
Calculation of Core Efficiency Ratio:       
 Noninterest expense$18,790 $16,533 $20,046  $35,323 $36,994  
 Acquisition costs -  -  (1,876)  -  (2,193) 
 Intangible asset amortization (397) (418) (440)  (815) (562) 
  Core efficiency ratio numerator 18,393  16,115  17,730   34,508  34,239  
            
 Net interest income 15,264  16,428  15,967   31,692  27,812  
 Noninterest income 6,204  4,671  7,342   10,875  15,635  
  Core efficiency ratio denominator 21,468  21,099  23,309   42,567  43,447  
            
 Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 85.68% 76.38% 76.07%  81.07% 78.81% 
            



Tangible Book Value and Tangible Assets (Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30,March 31,June 30, 
       2023  2023  2022  
Tangible Book Value:       
 Shareholders' equity  $162,725 $163,016 $162,790  
 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net  (41,388) (41,783) (42,966) 
  Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)$121,337 $121,233 $119,824  
          
 Common shares outstanding at end of period 7,988,132  8,006,033  8,086,407  
          
 Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP)$20.37 $20.36 $20.13  
          
 Tangible common shareholders' equity (tangible book value)    
  per share (non-GAAP)  $15.19 $15.14 $14.82  
          
Tangible Assets:       
 Total assets   $2,023,279 $1,982,736 $1,900,472  
 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net  (41,388) (41,783) (42,966) 
  Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $1,981,891 $1,940,953 $1,857,506  
          
 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets    
  (non-GAAP)    6.12% 6.25% 6.45% 
          


Earnings Per Diluted Share, Excluding Acquisition Costs and Related Taxes(Unaudited) (Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 
     June 30,March 31,June 30, June 30, 
     20232023 2022  2023 2022  
            
Net interest income after provision for credit losses$14,945$16,149$15,109  $31,094$26,675  
Noninterest income   6,204 4,671 7,342   10,875 15,635  
            
Noninterest expense   18,790 16,533 20,046   35,323 36,994  
 Acquisition costs   - - (1,876)  - (2,193) 
Noninterest expense, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) 18,790 16,533 18,170   35,323 34,801  
            
Income before income taxes, excluding acquisition costs 2,359 4,287 4,281   6,646 7,509  
Provision for income taxes, excluding acquisition costs       
 related taxes (non-GAAP)  344 1,045 1,129   1,389 1,877  
Net Income, excluding acquisition costs and related taxes (non-GAAP)$2,015$3,242$3,152  $5,257$5,632  
            
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $0.26$0.42$0.24  $0.67$0.57  
Diluted earnings per share, excluding acquisition costs and related       
 taxes (non-GAAP) $0.26$0.42$0.42  $0.67$0.81  
            


Return on Average Assets, Excluding Acquisition Costs and Related Taxes(Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands)  June 30,March 31,June 30, 
      2023  2023  2022  
For the quarter:      
 Net income, excluding acquisition costs and related taxes (non-GAAP)*$2,015 $3,242 $3,152  
 Average total assets quarter-to-date  $1,998,957 $1,947,091 $1,752,916  
 Return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs and related taxes (non-GAAP) 0.40% 0.67% 0.72% 
         
Year-to-date:      
 Net income, excluding acquisition costs and related taxes (non-GAAP)*$5,257 $3,242 $5,632  
 Average total assets year-to-date  $1,973,750 $1,947,091 $1,614,746  
 Return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs and related taxes (non-GAAP) 0.53% 0.67% 0.70% 
         
* See Earnings Per Diluted Share, Excluding Acquisition Costs and Related Taxes table for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation. 
         


