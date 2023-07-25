Deep Learning Chipset Market to Register a CAGR of Over 27.7% Over The Next 10 Years, Mentions Fact.MR

Rockville , July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global deep learning chipset market revenues were estimated at US$ 4.7 billion in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 27.9% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 72.8 billion, and the deep learning chipset used for GPU to dominate the market with a projected CAGR of 27.7% from 2023 to 2033.



Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8736

The expansion of demand for the deep learning chipset in recent years has been significantly influenced by the development in demand for deep learning across a number of industries, including healthcare, cars, consumer electronics, and aerospace & military. The huge volumes of data that businesses employ to run deep learning and machine learning models to comprehend consumer behavior are what's behind the spike in demand.

North America's market was valued US$ 19 billion in 2022, and by 2033, it is expected to be worth US$ 30 billion. Between 2018 and 2022, the historical CAGR is 38%. Up to 2033, a CAGR of 41.3% is predicted.

Rise In Demand for Smart Appliances Such As Smart Speakers and Smart Bulbs Expands The Market For Deep Learning Chipsets

Deep learning technology has a wide variety of applications such as in consumer electronics, aerospace & Defense, and in healthcare. The deep learning chipsets are also being used in AR/ VR headsets, smartphones, and smart speakers that use the deep learning chips for their AI processing. Due to the emergence of quantum computing and enhancement in the implementation of deep learning chips in robotics, the demand for deep learning chips is projected to expand during the assessment period.

The key players in the market include:-

Alphabet Inc.,

Amazon.Com, Inc.,

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.,

Baidu, Inc.,

Bitmain Technologies Ltd.,

Intel Corporation,

Nvidia Corporation,

Qualcomm Incorporated,

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.,

Xilinx, Inc.

Competitive Analysis:

The players in the market are currently investing heavily in the development of technologies to develop advanced algorithms for better functioning of their deep learning chips.

A few of the recent developments in the Deep Learning Chipset Market are:

In August 2019 - Huawei Announced the launch of two new AI chips that are capable of delivering up to 512 teraflops of data and consuming less power.



- Huawei Announced the launch of two new AI chips that are capable of delivering up to 512 teraflops of data and consuming less power. In May 2019 – Hailo introduced Hailo 8 chips, the first of its deep learning processors for deep learning applications in devices such as drones, smartphones, smart cameras, and augmented reality platforms.



– Hailo introduced Hailo 8 chips, the first of its deep learning processors for deep learning applications in devices such as drones, smartphones, smart cameras, and augmented reality platforms. In November 2018 - Amazon Web Services announced Amazon Elastic Interference which allowed users to add elastic GPU support which will reduce the deep learning cost by up to 75%.



- Amazon Web Services announced Amazon Elastic Interference which allowed users to add elastic GPU support which will reduce the deep learning cost by up to 75%. In November 2018 – AMD launched the world’s first 7 nm High-performance GPU for machine learning and AI.



Segmentation of the Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Report

By Type: Central Processing Units - CPUs Graphics Processing Units - GPUs Field Programmable Gate Arrays - FPGAs Application-Specific Integrated Circuits - ASICs Others (NPU & Hybrid Chip)



By Technology: System-on-chip - SOC System-in-package - SIP Multi-Chip Module



By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8736

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Deep learning chipset market, presenting historical market data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in the Deep learning chipset market in terms of Type (Central processing unit, Graphics Processing Unit, Field programming gate arrays, and application-specific integrated circuits) By Technology (System on Chip, System in Package, Multichip Module), and in terms of Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America) - 2023 to 2033.

Explore More Trending Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

POE Chipsets Market: POE chipset technology is anticipated to gain tremendous traction during the forecast period. The primary reason for this growth is the ability of POE chipsets to transmit networking and electrical power via a single cable.

Organs-on-Chips Market: Organ-on-chip sales are forecasted to reach US$ 1.45 billion by 2033-end.

NFC Chip Market: Sales of NFC chips are predicted to reach US$ 7.6 billion by 2033.

About Fact.MR



We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube