First Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the second quarter of 2023.

  • Net income was $16.0 million compared to the $15.6 million reported for the same period of 2022;
  • Diluted net income per common share of $1.33 compared to $1.27 for the same period of 2022;
  • Return on average assets was 1.34% compared to 1.24% for the three months ended June 30, 2022;
  • Credit loss provision was $1.8 million compared to provision of $750 thousand for the second quarter 2022; and
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $21.2 million compared to $19.7 million for the same period in 2022.1

The Corporation further reported results for the six months ending June 30, 2023:

  • Net income was $32.0 million compared to the $36.5 million reported for the same period of 2022, which included the proceeds of a legal settlement and pandemic related reserve releases, both of which were non-recurring events;
  • Diluted net income per common share of $2.66 compared to $2.95 for the same period of 2022;
  • Return on average assets was 1.33% compared to 1.43% for the six months ended June 30, 2022;
  • Credit loss provision was $3.6 million compared to negative provision of $5.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022; and
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $42.6 million compared to $39.4 million for the same period in 2022.1

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporations performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporations peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.

Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the second quarter of 2023 were $3.10 billion versus $2.83 billion for the comparable period in 2022, an increase of $272 million or 9.63%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans increased $29 million or 2.26% from $3.07 billion as of March 31, 2023.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of June 30, 2023, were $3.13 billion compared to $2.89 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $239 million or 8.28%, primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $46.6 million or 1.51% from $3.08 billion as of March 31, 2023.

“We are pleased with our second quarter results, as we experienced another quarter of loan growth in an increasingly challenging environment. Credit quality remains stable, and our disciplined approach to expense management is constant,” said Norman L. Lowery, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Notwithstanding the turbulent environment that arose in the financial services industry towards the end of the first quarter, liquidity is stable, and our balance sheet and capital levels remain strong.”

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, were $4.12 billion versus $4.42 billion as of June 30, 2022.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.06 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to $4.38 billion as of June 30, 2022.

Shareholder Equity

Shareholder equity at June 30, 2023, was $496.9 million compared to $461.5 million on June 30, 2022. The Corporation repurchased 82,903 shares of its stock during the quarter and declared a $0.54 per share semi-annual dividend. An additional 747,317 shares remains under the current authorization. Shareholder’s equity was impacted by the downturn in the markets which affected the accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (“AOCI”) on investments available for sale. AOCI decreased $14.6 million in comparison to June 30, 2022, and decreased $15.8 million in comparison to March 31, 2023.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $41.47 at June 30, 2023, compared to $38.36 at June 30, 2022, an increase of 8.09%.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 8.44% at June 30, 2023, compared to 7.48% at June 30, 2022, partially driven by the aforementioned share repurchases.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $42.2 million, compared to $40.5 million reported for the same period of 2022, an increase of $1.7 million or 4.25%.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was 3.81% compared to the 3.46% reported at June 30, 2022, an increase of 35 basis points or 9.94%.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of June 30, 2023, were $13.3 million versus $9.4 million as of June 30, 2022. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.43% as of June 30, 2023, versus 0.32% as of June 30, 2022.

Credit Loss Provision

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $1.8 million, compared to provision of $750 thousand for the second quarter 2022.

Net Charge-Offs

In the second quarter of 2023 net charge-offs were $1.5 million compared to net recoveries of $202 thousand in the same period of 2022.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of June 30, 2023, was $39.9 million compared to $41.5 million as of June 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.28% as of June 30, 2023, compared to 1.44% as of June 30, 2022. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans decreased 1 basis point from 1.29% as of March 31, 2023.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was $10.5 million and $10.3 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $31.3 million compared to $30.7 million in 2022.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 58.01% for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, versus 59.06% for the same period in 2022.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $3.5 million versus $3.7 million for the same period in 2022. The effective tax rate for 2023 was 17.99% compared to 19.17% for 2022.

About First Financial Corporation

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. First Financial Bank N.A., the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operates 71 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Investor Contact:
Rodger A. McHargue
Chief Financial Officer
P: 812-238-6334
E: rmchargue@first-online.com


                   
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2023   2023   2022   2023   2022 
END OF PERIOD BALANCES                  
Assets$4,877,231  $4,866,821  $5,006,648  $4,877,231  $5,006,648 
Deposits$4,063,155  $4,165,398  $4,383,257  $4,063,155  $4,383,257 
Loans, including net deferred loan costs$3,126,676  $3,080,044  $2,887,527  $3,126,676  $2,887,527 
Allowance for Credit Losses$39,907  $39,620  $41,468  $39,907  $41,468 
Total Equity$496,888  $505,499  $461,531  $496,888  $461,531 
Tangible Common Equity(a)$403,824  $412,118  $367,210  $403,824  $367,210 
                   
AVERAGE BALANCES                  
Total Assets$4,818,760  $4,851,484  $5,046,846  $4,835,122  $5,098,244 
Earning Assets$4,581,652  $4,613,126  $4,809,570  $4,597,389  $4,868,625 
Investments$1,395,446  $1,407,944  $1,432,321  $1,401,695  $1,450,396 
Loans$3,097,836  $3,068,716  $2,825,684  $3,083,276  $2,801,426 
Total Deposits$4,121,097  $4,252,161  $4,416,542  $4,186,629  $4,422,174 
Interest-Bearing Deposits$3,297,110  $3,407,590  $3,519,122  $3,352,350  $3,522,444 
Interest-Bearing Liabilities$185,318  $96,160  $103,223  $140,739  $104,614 
Total Equity$501,686  $487,834  $494,233  $494,760  $529,678 
                   
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                  
Net Interest Income$42,187  $44,335  $40,469  $86,522  $78,280 
Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent(b)$43,581  $45,654  $41,665  $89,235  $80,573 
Provision for Credit Losses$1,800  $1,800  $750  $3,600  $(5,800)
Non-interest Income$10,453  $9,375  $10,270  $19,828  $24,008 
Non-interest Expense$31,346  $32,321  $30,674  $63,667  $62,018 
Net Income$15,987  $15,980  $15,613  $31,967  $36,537 
                   
PER SHARE DATA                  
Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share$1.33  $1.33  $1.27  $2.66  $2.95 
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share$  $  $0.54  $0.54  $0.54 
Book Value Per Common Share$41.47  $41.89  $38.36  $41.47  $38.36 
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share(c)$33.99  $34.16  $32.65  $33.70  $30.52 
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 12,022   12,058   12,248   12,040   12,393 


(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder’s equity.
(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.
(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder’s equity.


Key RatiosThree Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  June 30,   March 31,  June 30,   June 30,   June 30, 
  2023   2023  2022   2023   2022 
Return on average assets 1.34%  1.32%  1.24%  1.33%  1.43%
Return on average common shareholder's equity 12.75%  13.10%  12.64%  12.92%  13.80%
Efficiency ratio 58.01%  58.73%  59.06%  58.38%  59.30%
Average equity to average assets 10.48%  10.06%  9.79%  10.27%  10.39%
Net interest margin(a) 3.81%  3.96%  3.46%  3.88%  3.31%
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.20%  0.26%  (0.03)%  0.23%  0.07%
Credit loss reserve to loans and leases 1.28%  1.29%  1.44%  1.28%  1.44%
Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans 300.10%  328.06%  442.89%  300.10%  442.89%
Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 0.43%  0.39%  0.32%  0.43%  0.32%
Tier 1 leverage 11.49%  11.30%  9.97%  11.49%  9.97%
Risk-based capital - Tier 1 14.44%  14.27%  13.51%  14.44%  13.51%


(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.


                   
Asset QualityThree Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
 2023 2023 2022  2023 2022
Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days$15,583  $18,934  $20,273  $15,583  $20,273 
Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more$682  $1,157  $980  $682  $980 
Nonaccrual loans and leases$12,616  $10,920  $8,383  $12,616  $8,383 
Other real estate owned$90  $336  $170  $90  $170 
Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned$13,388  $12,413  $9,533  $13,388  $9,533 
Total nonperforming assets$16,302  $15,327  $12,620  $16,302  $12,620 
Gross charge-offs$3,543  $4,376  $2,411  $7,919  $5,665 
Recoveries$2,030  $2,417  $2,613  $4,447  $4,628 
Net charge-offs/(recoveries)$1,513  $1,959  $(202) $3,472  $1,037 


Non-GAAP ReconciliationsThree Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022 
($in thousands, except EPS)     
Income before Income Taxes$19,494  $19,315 
Provision for credit losses 1,800   750 
Provision for unfunded commitments (100)  (350)
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income$21,194  $19,715 


Non-GAAP ReconciliationsSix Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022 
($ in thousands, except EPS)     
Income before Income Taxes$39,083  $46,070 
Provision for credit losses 3,600   (5,800)
Provision for unfunded commitments (100)  (850)
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income$42,583  $39,420 




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
      
 June 30, December 31,
  2023   2022 
 (unaudited)
ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks$82,095  $222,517 
Federal funds sold 363   9,374 
Securities available-for-sale 1,299,226   1,330,481 
Loans:     
Commercial 1,812,035   1,798,260 
Residential 689,199   673,464 
Consumer 625,442   588,539 
  3,126,676   3,060,263 
(Less) plus:     
Net deferred loan costs 7,962   7,175 
Allowance for credit losses (39,907)  (39,779)
  3,094,731   3,027,659 
Restricted stock 15,391   15,378 
Accrued interest receivable 21,311   21,288 
Premises and equipment, net 67,127   66,147 
Bank-owned life insurance 116,613   115,704 
Goodwill 86,985   86,985 
Other intangible assets 6,079   6,714 
Other real estate owned 90   337 
Other assets 87,220   86,697 
TOTAL ASSETS$4,877,231  $4,989,281 
      
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY     
Deposits:     
Non-interest-bearing$817,380  $857,920 
Interest-bearing:     
Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 60,541   50,608 
Other interest-bearing deposits 3,185,234   3,460,343 
  4,063,155   4,368,871 
Short-term borrowings 128,859   70,875 
FHLB advances 134,582   9,589 
Other liabilities 53,747   64,653 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,380,343   4,513,988 
      
Shareholders’ equity     
Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;     
Authorized shares-40,000,000     
Issued shares-16,137,220 in 2023 and 16,114,992 in 2022     
Outstanding shares-11,982,985 in 2023 and 12,051,964 in 2022 2,013   2,012 
Additional paid-in capital 143,632   143,185 
Retained earnings 640,325   614,829 
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (141,250)  (139,974)
Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,154,235 in 2023 and 4,063,028 in 2022 (147,832)  (144,759)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 496,888   475,293 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY$4,877,231  $4,989,281 




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
            
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
       (unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:           
Loans, including related fees$46,479  $34,305  $91,074  $66,662 
Securities:           
Taxable 6,231   6,048   12,467   10,631 
Tax-exempt 2,678   2,492   5,276   4,840 
Other 841   358   2,112   723 
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 56,229   43,203   110,929   82,856 
INTEREST EXPENSE:           
Deposits 11,957   2,473   21,484   4,149 
Short-term borrowings 1,294   176   2,102   258 
Other borrowings 791   85   821   169 
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 14,042   2,734   24,407   4,576 
NET INTEREST INCOME 42,187   40,469   86,522   78,280 
Provision for credit losses 1,800   750   3,600   (5,800)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION           
FOR LOAN LOSSES 40,387   39,719   82,922   84,080 
NON-INTEREST INCOME:           
Trust and financial services 1,185   1,300   2,502   2,672 
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 7,054   7,079   13,872   13,733 
Other service charges and fees 196   222   400   328 
Securities gains (losses), net          5 
Interchange income    151   47   269 
Loan servicing fees 264   368   549   727 
Gain on sales of mortgage loans 311   603   490   1,265 
Other 1,443   547   1,968   5,009 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 10,453   10,270   19,828   24,008 
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:           
Salaries and employee benefits 16,946   15,668   34,104   33,010 
Occupancy expense 2,132   2,372   4,731   4,894 
Equipment expense 3,525   2,959   6,824   5,866 
FDIC Expense 577   542   1,364   970 
Other 8,166   9,133   16,644   17,278 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 31,346   30,674   63,667   62,018 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 19,494   19,315   39,083   46,070 
Provision for income taxes 3,507   3,702   7,116   9,533 
NET INCOME 15,987   15,613   31,967   36,537 
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)           
Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes (15,808)  (55,919)  (1,570)  (124,833)
Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes 147   314   294   629 
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)$326  $(39,992) $30,691  $(87,667)
PER SHARE DATA           
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share$1.33  $1.27  $2.66  $2.95 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 12,022   12,248   12,040   12,393 