New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Women’s Digital Health Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479864/?utm_source=GNW

, Chiaro Technology Ltd., Glow Inc., Willow Innovations Inc., Hubble Connected Ltd., Nannocare Inc., iPulse Medical Ltd., Loon Lab Inc., and Flo Health Inc.



The global women’s digital health market is expected to grow from $2.49 billion in 2022 to $3.01 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The women’s digital health market is expected to reach $6.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.3%.



The women’s digital health market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing services such as telemedicine platforms, online communities and support groups that provide information and resources on women’s health, digital health coaching and personalized wellness programs and electronic health records and patient portals.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The women’s digital health market also includes sales of fitness tracker and smart watches that track menstrual cycles, fertility, pregnancy, and breastfeeding.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Women’s digital health refers to the use of digital technologies to address the unique health needs and concerns of women. These technologies aim to improve access to healthcare, empower women to take control of their health and provide personalized care.



North America was the largest region in the women’s digital health market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in women’s digital health report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main women’s digital health types are mobile apps, wearable devices, diagnostic tools, and others.Mobile applications refer to software applications designed to run on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.



The various components are software, hardware, and services applied in reproductive health, pregnancy and nursing care, pelvic care, and general healthcare and wellness.



The rise in smartphone penetration is expected to propel the growth of women’s digital health going forward.Smartphone penetration refers to the percentage of the population that owns and uses smartphones.



Smartphone apps have become a popular tool for women’s health, providing access to a wide range of health information, from tracking menstrual cycles to managing pregnancy and fertility.With the increasing use of mobile devices, women can now easily access health information and resources at their fingertips, which has led to a more proactive approach to managing their health.



For instance, In March 2022, according to the article published by We Are Social, a US-based socially-led creative agency, there are 5.22 billion mobile users worldwide, and this represents 66% of the world’s population. Furthermore, in April 2022, according to Catch Connect, an Australia-based mobile plans provider, 79.60% of the total population in Australia uses a smartphone. Currently, the number of smartphone users is predicted to reach 2.8 million by 2022. Therefore, rise in smart phone penetration drives the growth of the women’s digital health.



Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in women’s digital health market.Major companies involved in women’s digital health are focused on innovating new products to improve their observation power and sustain their position in the market.



For Instance, In August 2021, Fitbit an American consumer electronics and fitness company, launched Fitbit Charge 5 a reliable fitness tracker that can track a woman’s menstrual cycle and predict her next period, making it easier for her to plan and prepare and allowing women to track their fertility by monitoring changes in their basal body temperature, heart rate, and other health metrics.



In July 2021, Amwell, a US-based telemedicine company, acquired silverCloud Health and Conversa Health for $320 million.The acquisition will differentiate Amwell from other telehealth players for its unique offerings and help strengthen the cohesion between physical care and virtual care.



SilverCloud Health is a US-based digital health company providing self-guided mental health programs. Conversa Health is a US-based digital health company.



The countries covered in the women’s digital health market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The women’s digital health market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides women’s digital health market statistics, including women’s digital health industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a women’s digital health market share, detailed women’s digital health market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the women’s digital health industry. This women’s digital health market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479864/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________