Sphygmomanometer Global Market Report 2023

The global sphygmomanometer market is expected to grow from $2.58 billion in 2022 to $2.80 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.76%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The sphygmomanometer market is expected to reach $3.97 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.10%.



The sphygmomanometer market consists of the sale of digital sphygmomanometers, portable sphygmomanometers, and hybrid sphygmomanometers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A sphygmomanometer refers to a device used for measuring blood pressure, particularly the pressure in arteries. It consists of an inflatable cuff to restrict blood flow and a gauge to measure the pressure.



North America was the largest region in the sphygmomanometer market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa



The main products of sphygmomanometers are electronic sphygmomanometers, aneroid sphygmomanometers, and mercury sphygmomanometers.An electronic sphygmomanometer refers to a medical device used to measure blood pressure and is used in clinical settings and at home for self-monitoring of blood pressure.



They are configured as portable, desk-mounted, floor-standing, and wall mounted and operated electric, manual, automatic, and semi-automatic used by hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, home healthcare, and other end users.



The increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, and ischemic heart disease is expected to propel the growth of the sphygmomanometer market going forward.Chronic illnesses are long-lasting medical conditions requiring ongoing management and medical care.



Sphygmomanometers are used to manage chronic illnesses and can be used to diagnose, monitor other cardiovascular conditions, and identify secondary causes of hypertension, such as renal artery stenosis or pheochromocytoma, by monitoring fluid overload. For instance, in December 2022, according to the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC), a US-based peer-reviewed medical journal published by the American College of Cardiology, ischemic heart disease accounted for 9.44 million cardiovascular deaths in 2021. In addition, hypertensive heart disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension accounted for 1.41 million and 23,300 deaths, respectively. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, and ischemic heart disease is driving the growth of the sphygmomanometer market.



Technological advancements in wireless and mobile sphygmomanometers are a key trend gaining popularity in the sphygmomanometer market.Major market players operating in the sphygmomanometer are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products through technological advancement to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2021, Pylo Health, a US-based medical device manufacturer, launched Pylo 802-LTE, a cellular blood pressure monitor.The device is designed to allow patients to monitor their blood pressure from home and share the data with healthcare professionals in real time.



It is easy to use with just a single button press and uses encrypted 4G wireless technology to transmit accurate measurements to the Pylo API. The data is then automatically sent in real-time to a patient’s doctor, caregiver, or healthcare organization, improving patient outcomes and reducing the need for in-person visits.



In September 2021, SunTech Medical Inc., a US-based subsidiary of Halma plc. specializing in the manufacturing of ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) products, acquired Meditech Kft. for an undisclosed amount. Through the acquisition, SunTech aims to extend its product portfolio with the addition of Meditech’s blood pressure (BP) business unit to offer better blood pressure monitoring solutions to customers across the world. Meditech Kft. is a Hungary-based medical device manufacturer specializing in blood pressure monitoring solutions.



The countries covered in the sphygmomanometer market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



