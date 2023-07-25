Medical Laser Systems Market Share Report – Reach $5.83Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 13.5% CAGR with Diode Laser Segment Driving Growth During 2021-2028 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Recently Published Report by The Insight Partners, “ Medical Laser Systems Market Share Report and Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type, Application, and End User”; the market size is projected to reach USD 5.83 billion by 2028 from USD 2.39 billion in 2021, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2028. By application, the dermatology segment held the largest share of the market in 2021; while the ophthalmology segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021-2028.





Global Medical Laser Systems Market: Application Overview

The global medical laser systems market, based on application, has been segmented into dermatology, ophthalmology, gynecology, dentistry, cardiology, urology, and others. The dermatology segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market in 2021. Moreover, the ophthalmology segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, due to growing demand laser treatment for many diseases treatment. Advances in medical laser systems have enabled successful surgeries for multiple eye diseases, including diabetic retinopathy, retinal tears and detachment, macular degeneration, glaucoma, and others. The lasers help to prevent vision loss and improve sight. The manufacturers are also bringing innovative products to the market. For instance, Nidek introduced the YC-200 S plus ophthalmic YAG and SLT laser system/YC-200 ophthalmic YAG laser system, ensuring efficacious treatments and enhancing surgeon visualization of laser delivery. Advances in flap formation technology, such as the use of the femtosecond laser, have resulted in the improved quality of vision and a lower incidence of flap complications and postoperative dry eye (DED). In addition, advances in laser ablation profiles have resulted in a better quality of vision, including better night vision. Thus, an increase in the number of cataract and refractive surgeries fuels the growth of the medical lasers market.





Global Medical Laser Systems Market: Product Type Overview

Based on product type, has been segmented into diode lasers, solid-state lasers, gas lasers, and dye lasers. The solid-state lasers segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market in 2021. Moreover, the diode laser segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, due to their incumbent usage, high volume consumption, and product innovation. Diode lasers (DLs) are still the most energy-efficient and cost-effective lasers, therefore, widely utilized in the field of medical therapies. Also, diode lasers are becoming increasingly popular in medical applications due to their small size, robustness and compactness, cost-effectiveness, and ease of operations as well as possess high efficiency (reaching up to 70%) as per the NCBI report. Apart from that, Open Access Publisher report states that diode lasers are also utilized in dentistry as diodes prove effective in soft-tissue surgery for achieving good coagulation and hemostasis.





Global Medical Laser Systems Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Lumenis Be Ltd., Ellex, Koninklijke Philips N.V., BIOLASE, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Alcon Inc., Iridex Corporation, Candela Medical, CryoLife, Inc. are among the key companies operating in the medical laser systems market. Leading players adopt strategies such as the launch of new products, expansion and diversification of their market presence, and expansion of new customer base for tapping prevailing business opportunities. Market players are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand their footprint in the medical laser systems market by accounting largest share.

In May 2021 , BIOLASE, Inc. the global leader in dental lasers, announced its Waterlase Pediatric Dental Academy (WPDA), for Waterlase pediatric dentists. The WPDA will provide clinicians with an immersive training experience through peer-led learning, best practice sharing and on-going mentorship, to ensure optimal integration of Waterlase technology into clinical practices.

In July 2021 , Lumenis launched comprehensive global educational platform called MOSES HoLEP University that will enable urologists to offer their patients holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP) with MOSES, the gold-standard treatment for enlarged prostate (benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH.

In January 2021 , Candela announced the launch of the Frax Pro system, the smart way to Frax.

In November 2021 , BIOLASE, Inc. the global leader in dental lasers, today announced that it has launched the Epic Hygiene Academy, bringing together leaders in the dental hygiene profession to provide improved continuing education and support the delivery of superior patient care through laser technology.





Global Medical Lasers Systems Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 2.39 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 5.83 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 297 No. of Tables 207 No. of Charts & Figures 98 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, Application, and End User





Global Medical Laser Systems Market: End User Overview

Based on end user is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. In 2021, the specialty clinics segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market. Moreover, hospitals segment is also expected to witness growth in its demand at a fastest CAGR during 2021 to 2028, owing to the rise in the detection and diagnosis of various medical conditions across the globe. Hospital is a health care facility that offers patient care with specialized nursing and medical staff and medical equipment for diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Hospital staff are well aware of their role in planning for and responding to an emergency, have been prepared to take the appropriate action, and are at the same time in a position to provide day-to-day hospital services, or have plans in place to decide to terminate those services or to refer patients to other health facilities in an emergency. Hospitals can respond to the unique conditions of an outbreak, regardless of the nature of the disease and the services required, and in the case of a concurrent emergency.

The treatments are quickly done in the hospitals due to the availability of the best doctors and assisting staff. The other hospitality services are also being provided in the hospitals. As key actors in health systems, hospitals face growing pressures, especially cost-cutting and searching for cost-effective resources management.









