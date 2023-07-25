Pre-Assembled Rugged Edge Networking Systems for Harsh Environments

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EtherWAN has released the EasyPoE® Pro Series, a new addition to their fully integrated outdoor networking enclosure systems that can be quickly deployed out of the box as a turnkey solution. Capable of delivering up to 90W Gigabit PoE and 10 Gigabit fiber connections to hard-to-reach devices in extreme outdoor temperatures, these rugged networking systems can provide network management, power to cameras, and data transmission to almost any edge surveillance or transportation networking application.



The EasyPoE® Pro Series boasts a total of 32 combinations of integrated networking equipment within a NEMA-4X polycarbonate or metal enclosure; options include switches capable of 90-Watt Gigabit PoE and 10 Gigabit fiber connections or 60-Watt Gigabit PoE with Gigabit fiber connections. Additionally, each enclosure includes an integrated power supply, fiber splice tray, door sensor for security, and optional additions like 4G LTE routers with WiFi and/or RJ45 patch panels.

“Time and labor are extremely valuable resources for integrators and contractors” says David Choi, EtherWAN’s Sr. Product Manager. “The EasyPoE series provides a complete edge networking turnkey solution, saving potentially hours of integration work.”

Whether you need to provide power and data transmission to high-power PTZ cameras or remotely manage devices on the edge of your network, the EasyPoE® Pro series is the perfect powerhouse communications solution for your network. Designed to simplify your network while surviving harsh conditions with an operating temperature of -40°F to 167°F, EtherWAN is thrilled to announce the future of grab-and-go outdoor rugged networking solutions.

EtherWAN’s EasyPoE® Series products are rated to operate within a -40°F to 167°F range and built to resist vibration and electromagnetic interference at 4x the level of commercial devices. The products are backed by a long warranty and complimentary US-based tech support. Networking training courses are also available, providing general technical knowledge for network design and planning.

Visit EtherWAN’s website for more details and learn how to integrate the range of EasyPoE® Series products into your network.

About EtherWAN Systems, Inc.

EtherWAN Systems, Inc. is a world-leading manufacturer of Ethernet, PoE, Wireless, Media Converters and Fiber connectivity products for demanding environments. Founded in 1996 by NASA Engineers, EtherWAN’s expertise lies in Critiacal Infrastructure & Surveillance connectivity solutions that make communities safe and secure. From in-house designed and manufactured products to the implementation and support for customers of all sizes, EtherWAN achieves unparalleled levels of reliability and quality when connectivity is crucial.