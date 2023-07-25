New York, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Poultry Feed Mycotoxin Binders And Modifiers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479847/?utm_source=GNW

The global poultry feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market is expected to grow from $2.90 billion in 2022 to $3.03 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.74%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many every markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $3.53 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.85%.



The poultry feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market consists of sales of activated carbon, aluminosilicates, sepiolite, attapulgite, and others.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Poultry feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers refer to feed additives that are usually added to poultry feed in small quantities for trapping mycotoxins.They help to adsorb mycotoxins in the gastrointestinal tract of animals.



These are used for protecting the animals from harmful mycotoxins that can harm the health of animals.



North America was the largest region in the poultry feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market in 2022. The regions covered in the poultry feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The products of poultry feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers are mycotoxin binders and mycotoxin modifiers.Mycotoxin binders refer to substances that are absorbents that can bind mycotoxins and prevent them from getting absorbed into the blood stream of an animal.



Mycotoxin binders are used to prevent the entry of toxic substances into the bodies of animals and to save them from serious harm. These are extracted from organic and inorganic source and are available in liquid and dry form.



Rising meat consumption is expected to propel the growth of the poultry feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market going forward.Meat refers to the flesh or edible parts of an animal.



Poultry feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers help in mitigating the effects of toxic substances that can be absorbed by poultry, making it safer to consume.For instance, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics, an Australia-based federal research branch of the government, published an article in 2021 that stated that global meat consumption has increased by 58% over the years and has reached 360 million metric tons.



For another instance, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, a US-based federal agency, consumers on average ate about 227 pounds of meat in 2022, which has risen from 224.9 pounds in 2021. Therefore, rising meat consumption will drive the poultry feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market.



Technological innovations are the key trends in the poultry feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market.Major companies in the poultry feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market have launched new and innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2021, Biomin, an Austria-based animal health and nutrition company, launched a new and innovative feed additive for mycotoxin risk management, ZENzyme. The new product uses innovative enzymatic biotransformation technology to specifically target a mycotoxin, detoxify the fungal metabolite, and protect the animals.



In July 2022, AB Agri, a UK-based animal feed technology and nutrition company, acquired Greencoat Limited for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition helped AB Agri expand its animal nutrition and technology businesses into new markets and helped them with the sales and marketing of new products.



Greencoat Limited is a UK-based company animal supplement and care company that provides antioxidant-rich, formulated feed products.



The countries covered in the poultry feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resale along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The poultry feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides poultry feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market statistics, including poultry feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a poultry feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market share, detailed poultry feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the poultry feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers industry. This poultry feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

